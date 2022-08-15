Interview: Andy Grammer Talks Touring with Fitz and The Tantrums and New Music

Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential and encourage you to keep going. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes,""Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),"gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammar and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and PEOPLE hailed it as "touching." Once again, he makes a connection on his forthcoming fifth full-length album led by singles "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," "Joy" and "Saved My Life."

Grammar is currently on tour with Fitz and The Tantrums and BWW's Kevin Pollack found some time to sit down with Grammar as he talks about the new tour and new music he's currently working on.

The Wrong Party Tour Dates with Fitz and The Tantrums:

Tue, August 2 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

Wed, August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

Thu, August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park *

Sat, August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Tue, August 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Stage ^

Thu, August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts ^

Thu, August 12 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park ^

Sat, August 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

Sun, August 14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ^

Wed, August 17 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater +

Thu, August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater +

Sat, August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater +

Sun, August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Mon, August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater +

Tue, August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge +

Thu, August 25 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery *

Fri, August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center *

Sat, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

Sunday, August 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson (Solo Date/Art of Joy Tour)

With Special Guests *BRELAND, ^ Maggie Rose, + We Three

For more info on Andy Grammar visit www.andygrammar.com

For more info on Fitz & The Tantrums visit www.fitzandthetantrums.com