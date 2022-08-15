Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Andy Grammer Talks Touring with Fitz and The Tantrums and New Music

Andy Grammer and Fitz & The Tantrums play 8/12 at RiversEdge Park in Aurora

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Interview: Andy Grammer Talks Touring with Fitz and The Tantrums and New Music Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential and encourage you to keep going. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes,""Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),"gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammar and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and PEOPLE hailed it as "touching." Once again, he makes a connection on his forthcoming fifth full-length album led by singles "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," "Joy" and "Saved My Life."

Grammar is currently on tour with Fitz and The Tantrums and BWW's Kevin Pollack found some time to sit down with Grammar as he talks about the new tour and new music he's currently working on.

The Wrong Party Tour Dates with Fitz and The Tantrums:

Tue, August 2 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

Wed, August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

Thu, August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park *

Sat, August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Tue, August 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Stage ^

Thu, August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts ^

Thu, August 12 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park ^

Sat, August 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

Sun, August 14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ^

Wed, August 17 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater +

Thu, August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater +

Sat, August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater +

Sun, August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Mon, August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater +

Tue, August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge +

Thu, August 25 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery *

Fri, August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center *

Sat, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

Sunday, August 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson (Solo Date/Art of Joy Tour)

With Special Guests *BRELAND, ^ Maggie Rose, + We Three

For more info on Andy Grammar visit www.andygrammar.com

For more info on Fitz & The Tantrums visit www.fitzandthetantrums.com




From This Author - Kevin Pollack


Interview: Andy Grammer Talks Touring with Fitz and The Tantrums and New MusicInterview: Andy Grammer Talks Touring with Fitz and The Tantrums and New Music
August 15, 2022

Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential and encourage you to keep going. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum 'Honey, I'm Good,' platinum singles 'Keep Your Head Up,' 'Fine By Me,' 'Don't Give Up On Me,' 'Fresh Eyes,''Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),'gold single 'I Found You,' and the gold albums Andy Grammar and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When 'Don't Give Up On Me' soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.
Interview: Five For Fighting's John Ondrasik Talks New Tour, Musical Theatre and ComposingInterview: Five For Fighting's John Ondrasik Talks New Tour, Musical Theatre and Composing
August 8, 2022

Five for Fighting, featuring Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, will embark on a national 2022 16-city tour from July 22-August 12. The tour kicks off in Burnsville, Minnesota, with supporting act, The Verve Pipe, as Five For Fighting's Ondrasik will perform mega-hits such as Superman, 100 Years, and many more. The 16-city tour will also including stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and more.
Interview: Michael Bublé Talks New 'Higher' Tour and New AlbumInterview: Michael Bublé Talks New 'Higher' Tour and New Album
August 8, 2022

Michael Bublé started singing at age four in his family's home in Burnaby, Canada and hasn't stopped since that time. His self-titled debut album on Reprise Records was released in 2005. A series of multi-platinum, No. 1 albums followed including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Christmas. His most recent album Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career. His Christmas album,released ten years ago continues to sell and stream in the millions and billions and his voice has become synonymous with the holiday season. As a performer, Bublé has enjoyed enormous success these past several decades as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. His most recent tour,'An Evening With Michael Bublé' from 2019-2022 was seen by over a million fans around the world. He loves hockey, fantasy football, TikTok, and singing. He is the proud father of Noah, Eli and Vida.
Interview: Josh Groban Talks New Album, 'Harmony', New Tour, and New Livestream SpecialInterview: Josh Groban Talks New Album, 'Harmony', New Tour, and New Livestream Special
June 23, 2022

Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Read our interview about his new album, tour and special!&nbsp;
BWW Interview: Dennis DeYoung, Legendary Voice of STYX, Talks His Musical HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and Composing for Musical TheatreBWW Interview: Dennis DeYoung, Legendary Voice of STYX, Talks His Musical HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and Composing for Musical Theatre
June 2, 2022

Dennis DeYoung is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. He is a founding member of the rock band Styx as primary songwriter, lead vocalist and keyboardist, a tenure that lasted from 1970 until June, 1999. Styx has sold 30 million records worldwide and is the only band to have four triple platinum albums in a row. His song 'Babe' went to number one on the Billboard charts, won Songwriter Magazine's song of the year and was also rewarded the People's Choice award for best song in 1980. He has also penned eight top ten singles in America and had four number ones in Canada. They include 'Come Sail Away', 'Lady', 'Best of Times', 'Mr. Roboto', 'Desert Moon', 'Show Me the Way', and 'Don't Let it End'. He starred in the 20th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson and Irene Cara for which he received a Joseph Jefferson nomination in Chicago for Best Supporting Actor. He has not only written the score for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but also composed a new score for a version of 101 Dalmatians that toured in 2009 directed by Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks. His Hunchback also won a Joseph Jefferson award for Best Musical in 2009.