Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra Unveils New Marilynn Tannebaum Youth Music Education Institute

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra unveiled its new Youth Music Education Institute this past Sunday, March 13 during an exclusive concert at Olympia Fields Country Club, and in the process, surprised longtime supporter Marilynn Tannebaum by dedicating the Institute in her honor.

The umbrella for all of IPO's youth educational endeavors, the Marilynn Tannebaum Youth Music Education Institute is dedicated to broadening instrumental programs that are accessible to all youth through a variety of innovative experiences with professional musicians. The overall vision of the Institute is to develop excitement for orchestral music through engagement between the youth of Chicago's South Suburban communities and the vibrant, creative musicians of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.

"IPO is dedicated to ensuring that youth education remains an integral component of IPO's mission and operations in perpetuity," explains IPO Executive Director Christina Salerno. "The Institute will be a vehicle for IPO to attract wider community support for youth music programming, thereby increasing opportunities for all children."

In adding Tannebaum to the Institute's nameplate, IPO wanted to recognize the transformational impact Tannebaum has had on IPO and the South Suburbs and highlight in perpetuity the heartfelt care and concern she has bestowed on Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra so others will witness, celebrate, and be inspired by her example.

"Marilynn dedicated her professional life to educating and advocating for children and she has dedicated her precious volunteer efforts over more than three decades to Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra," said Salerno. "We are so pleased to honor Marilynn's legacy to both IPO and to the youth of our community through naming the Youth Music Education Institute in her honor."

An important addition to IPO's already vibrant youth programming now conducted through the Institute will include yearly performances and workshops by acclaimed harpist Lisa Tannebaum, daughter of Marilynn Tannebaum. Each year Lisa Tannebaum will visit IPO communities to offer a series of small concerts to area schools and community centers, masterclasses to talented young musicians, as well as Meet the Artist visits to local youth performing groups.

Marilynn Tannebaum's history with IPO dates back to the 1980's when she first attended an IPO concert at Homewood-Flossmoor High School and fell in love. She routinely brought members of the orchestra into the school in Park Forest where she served as Principal and began her quest for a full youth concert which could expose students from the entire South Suburbs to live classical music. Jackie Bonavia, Executive Director of IPO at the time, told Tannebaum (after several requests), "Get on the board, you might get it that way."

Tannebaum joined IPO's Board of Directors in 1988 and by 1993 she was named President. Since then, Tannebaum has chaired numerous committees, including Special Events, Development, and the annual black-tie Gala. With her passion for music and education, Marilynn facilitated the creation of the first youth concert and co-wrote the first docent curriculum, Jean Bernstein. She has continued to champion music and education over the past three decades, serving simultaneously on both the IPO board and the board of the Suburban Youth Symphony Orchestra.

IPO celebrates its 44th season in 2021/22. Under the leadership of Music Director Stilian Kirov and Executive Director Christina Salerno, the mission of IPO is to provide compelling professional symphonic music, support music education, and expand audience awareness of musical excellence for the diverse communities of the greater Chicago region.

During the 2021/22 season, IPO will perform several classical concerts at their home venue, Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, IL. In addition, the orchestra performs a myriad of educational youth offerings each year and performs a summer chamber series, IPO Summer @ Olympia Fields Country Club.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra is supported in part by the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, National Endowment for the Arts, Michuda Construction, and Southland Arts. For more information, visit ipomusic.org.