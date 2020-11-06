The online screening takes place November 26– December 6.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents the Midwest premiere of The Bowmakers, a film by Ward Serrill, in an online screening from November 26- December 6.

THE BOWMAKERS is a new, feature-length documentary that explores the world of the bow and the extraordinary masters who make them. The bow is the Cinderella of the orchestra-the overworked and overshadowed ally to its more glamorous partners. Few people, even among lovers of classical music, think of the bow as an instrument in its own right, but players of stringed instruments see them differently. To musicians, the bow is as essential to expressing the soul of the music as the violin or cello.

The film follows the journey of the "silent servant" of the music world-from the workshops of the virtuosos of the trade, to the birthplace of the bow in France, and to Brazil, home to the imperiled tree from which the world's finest bows are made.

THE BOWMAKERS is an artful exploration of one of the most esoteric corners of the music world-as unknown to the public as it is essential to professional musicians.

Watch the trailer below:

Get your tickets to watch The Bowmakers from the comfort of your home!

Pre-Sale Tickets are $15, and the ticket price beginning November 26th is $18.

NOTE: The Bowmakers can ONLY be watched on the device that you purchase the ticket on. It is highly recommended that you purchase your ticket on either a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ipomusic.org/thebowmakers/.

