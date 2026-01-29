Photos: THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO in Rehearsals at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get a first look inside rehearsals of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao—Marco Antonio Rodríguez’s world-premiere English-language stage adaptation of Junot Díaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, directed by Wendy Mateo.

Rodríguez also adapted and directed the Spanish-language production—La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao—at Repertorio Español, where it currently appears in selected dates.

Leading the majority-Dominican cast is Humboldt Park native Lenin Izquierdo as the titular Oscar with Kelvin Grullon as Oscar’s roommate Yunior. The company also includes Julissa Calderon, Rossmery Almonte, Yohanna Florentino, Kelvin Grullon, Jalbelly Guzmán and Arik Vega. Understudies for this production include Berny Balbuena, Jasmine Bracey, Gabriela Furtado Coutinho, Trey DeLuna, Melissa F. DuPrey and Adriel Irizarry.

Special events related to the production include College Night (February 25), Latine Affinity Night (March 6) and Roots and Recipes: A CONTEXT Event (March 13).

Oscar (Lenin Izquierdo) knows that a nerdy Dominican college freshman isn’t anyone’s idea of a romantic hero. But with the encouragement of Yunior (Kelvin Grullon), his new roommate, he is determined to give love another chance. As Oscar sets out from New Jersey to Santo Domingo to prove his undeniable hope, can he shake the dark “fukú” that has haunted his family for generations? Junot Díaz’s novel comes to vivid life in this English-language world-premiere adaption—a celebration of risk and the power of perseverance against all odds.