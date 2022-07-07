Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces 45 Anniversary Season Featuring REFRACTION Program Debut & More

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has announced the company's 45th anniversary 'sapphire' season: a dynamic mix of world premieres and revivals of company and audience favorites. The 2022/23 Season 45: Sapphire Season begins with HSDC's fall series Refraction at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St.), which will show Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 with four season-opening performances.

Fall Series: Refraction will reflect Hubbard Street's ability to take in the brilliance of world-renowned choreographers and refract them into an endless array of exciting interpretations. The program will feature The Windless Hold by Cuban choreographer and Artistic Director of Malpaso Dance Company Osnel Delgado; the "rousing and powerful" (Chicago Tribune) Dichotomy of a Journey by Darrell Grand Moultrie; and a world premiere in honor of the Year of Chicago Dance by Chicagoan Randy Duncan, a three-time recipient of Chicago's Ruth Page Award for Outstanding Choreographer of the year.

Returning to the MCA's intimate Edlis Neeson Theater, HSDC brings together repertory revivals and fresh creations by long-time and new collaborators in Spring Series: Elements, showcasing the essential elements of Hubbard Street. Program A (March 23-26) features a world premiere creation by acclaimed choreographer Thang Dao alongside the company premiere of Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch, a gripping solo excerpt from The Bystander by Kyle Abraham, and the return of audience favorite BUSK by Aszure Barton. The following week, Program B (March 30 - April 2) includes Aszure Barton's BUSK, plus a world premiere by Guggenheim Works & Process awardee Hope Boykin and the return of Osnel Delgado's The Windless Hold and Spenser Theberge's stunning duet Ne Me Quitte Pas.

To close Hubbard Street's Sapphire Season, Summer Series: Facets celebrates the company's 45-year legacy of multi-faceted artistic excellence and pushing the bounds of what contemporary dance is and can be. For Program A (May 18 + 19), HSDC brings you a world premiere homage to Chicago house dance by Rennie Harris, plus selections from the season, including Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch and Randy Duncan's world premiere work from the fall. Program B (May 20 + 21) features encore performances of this season's world premiere commissions by Hope Boykin, Thang Dao, and Rennie Harris - plus a world premiere finale by Rena Butler.

"Building on the success of our joyful and long-awaited return to live performance in Season 44: RE/CHARGE, I could not be more excited to share our plans to celebrate 45 years of Hubbard Street's artistic excellence with Season 45: Sapphire Season," said Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "We are going to show you the full spectrum of what Hubbard Street can accomplish, from revivals like Osnel Delgado's The Windless Hold to more recent favorites such as BUSK by Aszure Barton, to programs chock-full of thrilling world premieres from the likes of Chicagoans Randy Duncan and Rennie Harris - this year, there is truly something for everyone. With up to 5 different programs on display throughout the season, we invite everyone to come see what we're all about."

Executive Director David McDermott continued, "For our 45th anniversary season, Linda-Denise's vision for a company that is representative of Chicago and our incredible dance community is more relevant than ever. By amplifying the work of this diverse, cutting-edge roster of today's most exciting choreographers, we can proudly show audiences in our city - and with our return to touring, across the country - why Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is at the forefront of contemporary dance."

Sapphire Season will deliver performances honoring the resilience, precision and versatility of HSDC to Chicago and other cities across the country. Tour destinations include the Jacob's Pillow Festival in Becket, MA, Aug.10-24, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park, NY, Aug. 28 and Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL, Sept. 16, 2022, and more to be announced!

Subscriptions for the 45th anniversary Sapphire Season are now available to renewing Season 44 subscribers, starting at $76 plus a $12 handling fee, until mid-August when subscriptions open to new members. Renewals are available by calling the Harris Theater Box Office at 312-334-7777 or visiting hubbardstreetdance.com/subscribe. HSDC is also proud to once again offer Young Professionals Subscription packages for just $60 plus a handling fee, which includes one Section 3 ticket per series. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com/subscribe to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to the Season 45: Sapphire Season partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.

The Season 45: Sapphire Season performance schedule is as follows:

FALL SERIES: Refraction

Thursday, September 29 - Sunday, October 2, 2022

At the Harris Theater for Music & Dance

Thursday, September 29 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 30 at 8:00pm

Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm

Sunday, October 2 at 3:00pm

Featuring:

The Windless Hold by Osnel Delgado

A World Premiere by Randy Duncan

Dichotomy of a Journey by Darrell Grand Moultrie

SPRING SERIES: Elements

Thursday, March 23- Sunday, April 2, 2023

At the Edlis Neeson Theater, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Thursday, March 23 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 24 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 25 at 8:00pm

Sunday, March 26 at 3:00pm

PROGRAM A Featuring:

Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch

The Bystander (solo excerpt) by Kyle Abraham

A World Premiere by Thang Dao

BUSK by Aszure Barton

Thursday, March 30 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 31 at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 1 at 8:00pm

Sunday, April 2 at 3:00pm

PROGRAM B Featuring:

The Windless Hold by Osnel Delgado

Ne Me Quitte Pas by Spenser Theberge

A World Premiere by Hope Boykin

BUSK by Aszure Barton

SUMMER SERIES: Facets

Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21, 2023

At the Harris Theater for Music & Dance

Thursday, May 18 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 19 at 8:00pm

PROGRAM A Featuring:

A New Work by Randy Duncan

Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch

A World Premiere by Rennie Harris

Saturday, May 20 at 8:00pm

Sunday, May 21 at 3:00pm

PROGRAM B Featuring:

A New Work by Thang Dao

A New Work by Hope Boykin

A World Premiere by Rennie Harris

A World Premiere by Rena Butler

Choreographer Bios

KYLE ABRAHAM

Kyle Abraham is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow who began his dance training at the Civic Light Opera Academy and the Creative and Performing Arts High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He continued his dance studies in New York, receiving a BFA from SUNY Purchase and an MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts from Washington Jefferson College, and is currently serving as a visiting professor in residence at UCLA. In November 2012, Abraham was named the newly appointed New York Live Arts Resident Commissioned Artist for 2012-2014. Just one month later, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater premiered Abraham's newest work, Another Night, at New York's City Center to rave reviews. That same year, Abraham was named the 2012 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award recipient and 2012 USA Ford Fellow, before serving as a choreographic contributor for Beyoncé's 2013 British Vogue cover shoot. Abraham received a prestigious Bessie Award for Outstanding Performance in Dance for his work in The Radio Show, and a Princess Grace Award for Choreography in 2010. The previous year, he was selected as one of Dance Magazine's 25 To Watch for 2009, and received a Jerome Travel and Study Grant in 2008. His choreography has been presented throughout the United States and abroad, most recently at Fall for Dance Festival at New York's City Center, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Joyce Theater, The Los Angeles Music Center, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Théâtre de la Ville, Maison de la Danse, Tanz Im August, On The Boards, Danspace Project, Dance Theater Workshop, Bates Dance Festival, Harlem Stage, Montreal, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Jordan, Ecuador, Dublin's Project Arts Center, The Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum located in Okinawa Japan, The Andy Warhol Museum, The Byham and The Kelly-Strayhorn Theater in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to performing and developing new works for his company, A.I.M, Abraham recently premiered Untitled America, a 3-part commissioned work for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and finished touring The Serpent and The Smoke, a new pas de deux for himself and acclaimed Bessie Award-winning and former New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Wendy Whelan as part of Restless Creature and choreographed for the feature-length film, The Book of Henry with acclaimed director, Colin Trevorrow. Abraham recently premiered a solo work for American Ballet Theater principle, Misty Copeland in October 2019.

ASZURE BARTON

Artist and choreographer Aszure Barton has collaborated with celebrated dancers and companies including Mikhail Baryshnikov, Misty Copeland, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, English National Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, National Ballet of Canada, Nederlands Dans Theater, Sydney Dance Company, and Teatro alla Scala, among many others. She is a Bessie Award Honoree and has received numerous honors including the prestigious Arts & Letters Award, joining the ranks of Oscar Peterson, Karen Kain, and Margaret Atwood. She was the first Martha Duffy resident artist at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and is an official ambassador of contemporary dance in Canada. She is the founder of Aszure Barton & Artists, an inter-disciplinary international dance project.

HOPE BOYKIN

Two time Bessie Award winner, Hope Boykin was an original member of Complexions, danced with Philadanco, and most recently completed her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Hope has choreographed for numerous dance companies including Philadanco, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Minnesota Dance Theater, Ballet X, Ballet Black of London, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, and has created three works for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, along with commissions ranging from contemporary dance to ballet by Damian Woetzel, the Kennedy Center, and Vail Dance Festival. Hope has garnered much acclaim with her virtual work for Carolina Performing Arts, Guggenheim Works And Process Virtual Commissions initiative, and the National Black Theatre. As a motivator, Hope has been an annual keynote speaker for Lincoln Center Activate, a national education forum, which has included a special Weekend With Hope, a series of talks with friends and dance industry professionals, discussing crucial topics in our dance world. Hope serves as Artistic Advisor for Dance Education for the Kennedy Center and Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab. She is Artist-In-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and was advisor for the Howard University Department of Dance for their 2021 spring semester. Hope continues to build on her work, as a writer; blending her words and cadence as the foundation of her developing movement-language. As a director and dance-maker Hope received a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for her own COVID-safe residency #BoykinBubble and in the fall of 2021 premiered a full evening of her choreography, An Evening of Hope at 92nd Street Y in New York City to much acclaim. Most recently she released Beauty Size & Color, a short film commenting on what has changed in the first twenty years of the 21st century on AllArts.org. As an educator, creator, mover, and motivator, Hope firmly believes there are no limits.

RENA BUTLER

Rena Butler hails from Chicago, IL. She began her studies at The Chicago Academy for the Arts, studied overseas at Taipei National University of the Arts in Taiwan, and received her BFA from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance. Rena danced with companies such as Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (also a choreographic fellow), A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, David Dorfman Dance, Manuel Vignoulle/M-Motions, The Kevin Wynn Collection, and Pasos Con Sabor Salsa Dance Company. Currently, she dances for Gibney Company, and was recently named its Choreographic Associate. Rena's choreographic work includes BalletX, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Boston Dance Theater, The New Orleans Museum of Modern Art in collaboration with Academy Award-Winning jazz composer, Terrence Blanchard, CHTV Stories television program in Switzerland, a film short in collaboration with Third Coast Percussion x Devonté Hynes/Blood Orange, The Young Choreographer's Festival in NYC, The Ailey/Fordham School, TEDxChicago Virtual Salon 3.0: Design Your Life, and more. In 2019, she was the recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace Award for Choreography, and has been spotlighted in Dance Magazine's On The Rise feature. Rena has taught dance and choreographic workshops at L'Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Danse de Marseille in France, The Macau Cultural Center in China, Ailey Camp Chicago, and SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance. Butler served on the Consortium for Chicago Dancemakers Forum for 3 years, was on the annual panel for Black Girls Dance in Chicago, and co-created and directed DanceLab-a free, choreographic course for Chicago teens, empowering participants of varying socioeconomic backgrounds + identities to find commonality in creation. She currently serves on Dancewave's Artistic Advisory Council in NYC, and as a dance and choreographic mentor for young, aspiring artists as part of the Pointe People Mentorship Program.

THANG DAO

Thang Dao resides between Los Angeles and New York City where he works as a freelance choreographer, educator, and coach. He is a graduate of Hollins University (MFA' 21) and New York University (MA' 09). Dao received his formal dance education from the Juilliard School and Boston Conservatory (BFA' 01). Dao has choreographed for Ballet Austin, Ballet Austin II, Ailey II, Ballet X, Philadanco, Taiwan National University of the Arts, Jacob's Pillow Contemporary Program, Missouri Contemporary Ballet, Kennesaw State University, Troy University, Michigan State University, and the Boston Conservatory along with many universities and performing arts schools nationally and internationally. His works have toured throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia with acclaimed reviews. His ballet Stepping Ground, choreographed for Ballet Austin for the 1st Biannual New American Dance Talent, received the Audience Choice Award all four nights. Dao was the recipient of the 2008 Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship, the 2009 Special Project Grant, and the 2012 Vilcek finalist for Creative Promise in choreography. In 2012, his work Waiting Women was featured at NYCDAF Gala: Destiny Rising at the Joyce Theater in New York. Dao was part of the creative team for the James Brown Project: Get On The Good Foot commissioned and produced by the Apollo Theater in collaboration with Philadanco under the artistic direction of Otis Salid. In 2017, Dao garnered 1st Prize for his choreography at the DAP Festival in Pietrasanta, Italy. Dao was the recipient of the 2022 #launchPAD residency, an initiative of Works & Process at the Guggenheim. Dao is ecstatic for the opportunity to work with the artists of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago under the incredible direction of Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. Follow Dao on Insta@tawndu. www.thangdaodancecompany.com.

OSNEL DELGADO

Osnel Delgado danced with Danza Contemporanea de Cuba from 2003 to 2011 before founding Malpaso Dance Company, where he serves as Artistic Director and choreographer. He has worked with choreographers Mats Ek, Rafael Bonachela, Kenneth Kvarnström, Ja Linkens, Itzik Galili, Samir Akika, Pedro Ruiz, Isidro Rolando, and George Cespedes, among others. Delgado has created works for DCC, Rakatan, and Ebony Dance of Cuba. Delgado is a 2003 graduate of the National Dance School of Havana, where he is also a professor of dance studies.

RANDY DUNCAN

Randy Duncan, a native of Chicago, who began his dance training with Ms. Geraldine Johnson and credits much of his artistic development with Harriet Ross, has the unique privilege to be a three-time recipient of Chicago's prestigious Ruth Page Award for Outstanding Choreographer of the Year. For 19 years, Randy danced and upon the untimely death of Joseph Holmes, served the Artistic Director of The Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre. He has received numerous awards including the Artistic Achievement Award from the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters, three Black Theatre Alliance Awards, and the Gay Chicago Magazine After Dark Award. He earned an American Choreography Award Nomination for his choreography in the block buster movie Save the Last Dance, starring Julia Stiles. Mr. Duncan's work has been seen in the companies of Joffrey Ballet, Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago, Ballet Met, and many others. He has created choreography for such theatres as the Goodman, Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory, Actor's Theatre, Court Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Washington Shakespeare Theatre, and Portland Opera. Most recently, Randy's work can be seen in season four of Showtime's The Chi. For the past 29 years he has been on the faculty of The Chicago Academy for the Arts, where he now serves as Dance Department Chair and received the 2019 Faculty Legacy Award. Randy has been choreographing the finale for Chicago's annual Dance for Life Gala since 1994 and has received the 2013 AIDS Foundation Chicago Civic Leadership Award for his work with Dance for Life. He sits on the board of Chicago Dancers United, and is a proud member of Actors' Equity and the Stage, Directors, and Choreographers Union.

RENNIE HARRIS

Known for bringing social dances to the concert stage and coining the term Street Dance Theater, Harris has broken new ground as one of the first Hip-hop choreographers to set works on ballet-based companies such as Ballet Memphis, Colorado Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco), Giordano Dance Chicago, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Cleo Parker Robinson, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and more. He is also the first street dancer commissioned to create an evening-length work on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and to serve as a resident artist at the Alvin Ailey School for Eance. He's received three Bessie Awards, five Black Theater Alvin Ailey Awards, an Herb Alpert Award, and been nominated for a Lawrence Olivier Award (UK). He hasalso received a Lifetime Achievement Award in choreography (McCullum Theater, 2019). Harris was also voted one of the most influential people in the last one hundred years of Philadelphia's history (City Paper), and has been compared to Basquiat, Alvin Ailey, and Bob Fosse. In addition, he's received a Guggenheim Fellowship, PEW Fellowship, a USA Artist of the Year Fellowship, a Governor's Artist of the Year Award, and is noted as the first street dancer to receive two honorary doctorate degrees from both Bates College (Lewiston, ME) and Columbia College (Chicago, IL). He served as a cultural ambassador for Ronald Reagan's US Embassy Tour in 1986 and was invited to the White House by the Clinton Administration to share in the recognition of African American artists making a difference in the world (2001). Rennie Harris Puremovement has performed for such dignitaries as the Queen of England and the Princess' of Monaco, and was chosen as one of four US companies to serve as cultural ambassadors for President Obama's Dance Motion USA and toured Israel, Jordan, Ramulah, Egypt, Palestine, and surrounding countries. Lorenzo "Rennie" Harris is atop the Hip-hop heap as its leading ambassador. Harris is a recent recipient of the Doris Duke artist award (2020).

LAR LUBOVITCH

Lar Lubovitch is one of America's most versatile and widely seen choreographers. He founded the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company in 1968. Over the course of 53 years, it has gained an international reputation as one of America's top dance companies, produced more than 120 dances and performed before millions across the U.S. and over 40 countries. Many other major companies throughout the world have performed the company's dances, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Joffrey Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, and more. Lubovitch has created ice-dancing works for Olympians John Curry, Peggy Fleming, Dorothy Hamill, Brian Orser, JoJo Starbuck, and Paul Wylie, and he has created feature-length ice-dance specials for TV: The Planets for A&E (nominated for an International Emmy Award, a Cable AceAward, and a Grammy Award) and The Sleeping Beauty for PBS and Anglia TV, Great Britain. His theater and film work includes Sondheim/ Lapine's Into the Woods (Tony Award nomination), The Red Shoes (Astaire Award), the Tony Award-winning revival of The King and I (on Broadway and in London's West End), Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame in Berlin, and Robert Altman's movie The Company (American Choreography Award). In 2016, he premiered The Bronze Horseman, based on the Pushkin poem, for the Mikhailovsky Ballet in Russia. In 1987, he conceived Dancing for Life, which took place at Lincoln Center. It was the first response by the dance community to the AIDS crisis, raising over one million dollars. Together with Jay Franke, in 2007 Lubovitch created the Chicago Dancing Festival, in collaboration with the City of Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art. It presented 10 seasons entirely free to the public. Recent awards: 2007 named Chicagoan of the Year by the Chicago Tribune; 2008 named similarly by Chicago Magazine; 2011 designated a Ford Fellow by United States Artists and received the Dance/USA Honors Award; 2012 his dance Crisis Variations awarded the Prix Benois de la Danse for outstanding choreography at the Bolshoi Theatre; 2013 honored for lifetime achievement by the American Dance Guild; 2014 awarded an honorary doctorate by The Juilliard School; 2016 received the Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for lifetime achievement and the Dance Magazine Award, named one of America's Irreplaceable Dance Treasures by the Dance Heritage Coalition and appointed a Distinguished Professor at UC/Irvine. In honor of his company's 50th anniversary, in 2018 he was presented with the Martha Graham Award for lifetime achievement.

DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE

A recipient of the Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship Award, Darrell Grand Moultrie has established himself as one of the most diverse and sought-after choreographers and master teachers. Moultrie has created and staged works for American Ballet Theatre, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Atlanta Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet Colorado Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, BalletMet Columbus, Ailey 2, Tulsa Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Smuin Ballet, Sacramento Ballet,The Juilliard School, North Carolina Dance Theatre, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, and NBA Ballet in Japan. On stage, Darrell has provided movement and choreography for the Pulitzer Prize Winning Play Fat Ham at New York's The Public Theater, MCC's Space Dogs, The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives, the world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris's off-Broadway play Daddy, Witness Uganda at American Repertory Theater directed by Tony Winner Diane Paulus, Sugar in Our Wounds at Manhattan Theatre Club, the off-Broadway musical Invisible Thread at Second Stage, the world premiere of Redwood at Portland Center Stage Theater, and Evita and Pride & Prejudice at Kansas City Repertory Theatre. He has collaborated with Tony Award-winning dancer Savion Glover and provided choreography for Beyoncé's Mrs. Carter World Tour. Darrell also choreographed El Publico, a new opera at the world-famous Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain directed by Robert Castro and Conducted by Robert Heras-Casado. Moultrie will choreograph the world premiere of the new musical Goddess at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, premiering in August. Moultrie is a proud New Yorker, born and raised in Harlem, and a graduate of P.S. 144, The Harbor Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Laguardia High School, and The Juilliard School.

SPENSER THEBERGE

Spenser Theberge is a multi-hyphenate performer and creator, working across the fields of choreography, dance, movement direction, and pedagogy. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a former company member with the Nederlands Dans Theater I & II and The Forsythe Company, as well as a guest artist with Kidd Pivot, the Goteborgs Operans Danskompani, the ARIAS Company, and RGWW. Spenser's creations are multi-disciplinary and genre-defying, continuously exploring identity, authenticity, and spectatorship. His individual work, as well as his work with partner Jermaine Spivey, has been commissioned and presented by LA Dance Project, The Broad Museum, The Philip Glass Days & Nights Festival, The Korzo Theater, Gothenburg Opera Dance Company, Place des Arts, Hollins University, PACT Zollverein, Reed College, and NAVEL. As a movement director and performer, Spenser has worked with artists, brands, and organizations such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, Ben Platt, Gwen Stefani, LANY, UGG, Rami Malek, Ryan Pfluger, the Tune-yards, and the New York Times Magazine. He has also designed costumes for Andrea Miller, the ARIAS Company, and performing artist Frances Chiaverini, and is the text writer behind Alexander Ekman's award-winning Cacti and Hubbub. Spenser is a former dance faculty member at California Institute of the Arts, as well as guest faculty at The Juilliard School and USC Kaufman School of Dance, and at conservatories, schools, and programs across America, Europe, and Asia. Spenser is a YoungArts award winner, a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and a Princess Grace Award winner.

About Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's mission is to bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage, educate and change lives through the experience of dance. HSDC is committed to keeping its dancers creating and finding innovative ways to share exceptional contemporary dance with the community. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago grew out of the Lou Conte Dance Studio in 1977, and Conte served as Artistic Director for 23 years. Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell began her tenure at the company in March 2021. In January 2022, HSDC moved to their new home in Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.

Hubbard Street offers extensive Education and Adaptive Dance Programs to ensure that residents in every neighborhood of Chicago have access to the benefits of dance. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com for more information.