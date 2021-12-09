Historic Raue Center For The Arts Announces Recipients Of The Dwyer Presidents Award

Raue Center, with current and past Board Presidents Tim Paul and Matt Turk, presented its Williams Dwyer President's Award to Susen H. Berg and Rich Naponelli on November 26, 2021.

Raue Center welcomed an intimate group comprised of lifelong friends and more than four generations of family from all over the country to a private reception to celebrate the honorees. "Rich Naponelli and Susen H. Berg have dedicated more than 65 years of their lives to provide for more than 1 million adults and over 350,000 students," said executive director of Raue Center, Richard Kuranda. The event lasted two hours and included the presentation of the award and heartfelt speeches celebrating their hopes for the future of our great community.

Throughout Raue Center's 20 year history, Rich Naponelli and Susan Berg have helped ensure that Raue Center achieves its mission to "Bring the Arts to All" and maintain its status as a cultural, educational, and economic cornerstone of McHenry County. The award is given at the discretion of the Board of Directors and the Executive Director and is not necessarily awarded every year.

"Despite the incredible positive impact they have made on our community throughout their lives, the Dwyer Award is not intended as a "Lifetime Achievement Award." We know that both Rich and Susen are not done sculpting their impact on society. Celebrating their hard work and achievements with this award is a way of rededicating ourselves to the values and standards they embody as we pursue new goals and new ways of enhancing life for all." explained Richard Kuranda, Executive Director.

A founding Board Member and original member of the Civic Center Authority, Susen H. Berg was instrumental in Raue Center's beginnings. Her passion for the arts and her love for her hometown of Crystal Lake helped set the foundations for future artistic and economic success.

Current Board member and former Sage Products CFO, Rich Naponelli, has brought shrewd financial guidance and dedication to children in the arts that helped set a steady course for the historic theater and championed its growing educational initiatives.

Joining previous award recipients Paula Dorion-Gray, Chuck Stevens, and Matt Turk, Susen and Rich continue the legacy of commitment to Raue Center and to the mission of providing Arts For All.

Bronze reliefs designed by Charlotte and Erik Blome and commemorating the award winners will be installed over the next Quarter in the historic theater. Raue Center is proud to have the work artistry of these local and world-renowned artists on display for generations to come.