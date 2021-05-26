Henhouse Prowlers Announce 'The Departure' Album Release Show

Henhouse Prowlers have announced their new album release, entitled, 'The Departure', out on May 21, 2021. Preceded by two acclaimed single track song releases - Short Branch Saloon, and Heart Break and Devastation.

Please join the Henhouse Prowlers for a special weekend of shows at the City Winery of Chicago on May 29 and 30, 2021 - as they play many of these songs live, for the very first time.

For Henhouse Prowlers, the way that this record was created was a departure from the "normal" way they have made records in the past. The sense of collaboration and camaraderie that came out of the recording session was powerfully musical and resolute. Henhouse Prowlers are looking forward to performing again this summer, in support of their new album, The Departure.

Every beginning has an end. Every end, a new beginning. Every departure, has an arrival.

Hailing from Chicago, the Henhouse Prowlers' concerts have become must-see events, whether they are headlining classic theaters, or as festival favorites - drawing on the adoration of their fans, who long for the Henhouse Prowlers' diverse and longstanding repertoire.

This well-oiled string quartet performs over 125 shows a year, and has toured more than 25 countries, often going to places that traditional American Roots music has never been. The Henhouse Prowlers have traveled throughout the world bringing their own blend of Bluegrass and world music to hearts unknown, through their special performances and music workshops.

As Bluegrass Ambassadors - the Henhouse Prowlers embody traditional American music as a foundation to talk about folk origins, its intricate cultural diversity, and likenesses, working closely with the United States State Department and international embassies. On stage, in classrooms, in workshops, and wherever they are performing, the Henhouse Prowlers capture and spread the bond we share as human beings through the universal language of music. You can feel it at every show.

