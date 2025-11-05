Hell in a Handbag Productions to Present THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell in a Handbag Productions has announced the world premiere of The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a new holiday parody written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Tommy Bullington.

The production runs November 20, 2025 – January 4, 2026, at The Clutch, Handbag’s performance space located at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood.

About the Production

When scandal strikes the North Pole, Santa and his associates are indicted for fraud—leaving the women to clean up the mess. Enter Ruth Claus (Honey West), newly sober and struggling to hold her family together, until a call from Bravo’s Andy Cohen (David Lipschutz)* lands her in front of the cameras for The Real Housewives of the North Pole.

Ruth joins an ensemble of holiday personalities, including Mrs. Samantha Frosty (Robert Williams*), Suzy Snowflake (Britain Shutters), Mrs. Gladys Dasher (David Cerda*), and Clarice, Rudolph’s wife (Anna Rose Steinmeyer). Chaos and comedy ensue as the women attempt to save Christmas—and their reputations—under the glow of reality TV fame.

The cast also features Taylor Owen Mercado, Kelly Opalko, and Terry McCarthy*, with understudies Gretchen Greear, Brenda Holiday, Silas Kachman, Riley Partin, and Hannah Tymoko.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Design), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Matthew Chase (Sound Design), Maggie O’Brien (Props Design), Peter Neville (Video Design), Connor Wilkes (Video Production), Lolly Extract/Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design), Syd Genco* (Make-up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich* (Production Manager), Hailey Blackstone (Technical Director), Conor Frank (Stage Manager), Kelly Gross (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael S. Miller* (Graphic Design), and Rick Aguilar Studios* (Photography).