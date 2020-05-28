Hell In A Handbag's THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 Begins Streaming June 19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Handbag will kick-off summer with its very first digital online production: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 - LOCKDOWN!, written by Artistic Director David Cerda and directed by Spenser Davis.

The geriatric Fab Four and their whacky friends and relatives return for this world premiere episode set to stream from June 19 - August 8, 2020. Tickets ($20) go on sale Monday, June 1, 2020 at stage773.com and handbagproductions.org. Patrons will receive a link and password to view the performance via Vimeo at any time through August. 8.

Blanche returns from SantaCom with souvenirs, wild tales - and possibly Legionnaires disease! The doctor orders a 30-day quarantine. Will the girls make it out before they kill each other? Don't miss the newest episode in Handbag's long-running parody of the beloved TV sitcom.

The cast includes David Cerda* (Dorothy), Grant Drager* (Blanche), Ed Jones* (Rose) and Ryan Oates (Sophia) with Lori Lee* (Stan), Michael Miller* (Miles), Michael Rashid* (Esther), Tyler Anthony Smith (Misty) and Danne Taylor* (Nancy).

The production team includes Peter Neville/Image Control Unit (video editing), David Cerda (costume design), DJ Douglass (sound design), Pamela Parker* (props design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), and Dean Ogren (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble members and artistic associates

