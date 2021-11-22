Hell In A Handbag Presents BETTE'S BAWDY BRUNCH Annual Benefit

Hell in a Handbag Productions has announced its 20th anniversary benefit: Bette's Bawdy Brunch, a festive afternoon of food, drink and show-stopping entertainment from Handbag diva Caitlin Jackson, reprising her popular role as Bette Midler.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 11 am - 3 pm at The Chicago Yacht Club - Belmont Station, 300 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($100 - $150) are currently available at brunchbenefit.eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit Hell in a Handbag Productions, Chicago's leading camp and parody theater company.

Celebrate 20 years of Handbag with a lavish brunch spread and cocktails overlooking Lake Michigan while The Divine Miss M belts out a mix of standards and holiday favorites with Andrew Milliken on keyboards and back-up vocals from the Handbag ensemble. The benefit also includes a fabulous silent auction including a week at a Lake Geneva vacation home, two weekend passes to the first ever Golden Girls Fan Convention in Chicago in April 2022, spa treatments, restaurant gift certificates and so much more.

Please note: Handbag will be following City of Chicago COVID protocols. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. You must be 21+ with I.D. to be served alcohol.

Special thanks to benefit sponsors Joey Chiappetta and Adam Ordish.

For additional information, visit handbagproductions.org.