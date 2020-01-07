Have the Time of Your Life with ABBA MANIA at Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome ABBA Mania to the stage in 2020! The original tribute from London's West End comes to downtown Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on February 1, 2020.

"ABBA Mania is one of the best shows we have ever presented at Raue Center and this show marks their fourth appearance with us," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "The sound and look of ABBA Mania is amazing and has continued to improve since their runaway smash West End show in London," Kuranda continues. "This show is not to be missed!"

ABBA Mania takes audiences back in time by recreating one of the world's finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished and professional production was created in 1999 and played its first shows in 2000. In 2002, ABBA Mania was invited to perform at London's West End, playing for 18 weeks at the Strand Theatre. That same year, the show also made its German Debut at the Deutsches Theatre Munich, where it sold every seat in the house for 21 performances.

In 2003, ABBA Mania was presented with a prestigious Radio Regenbogen Award for the best musical of 2002 alongside Tom Jones and Meatloaf. In the same year, ABBA Mania toured extensively throughout Europe, selling out theatres including 24 consecutive shows at the Schiller Theatre in Berlin and 10,000 tickets in one night at the Cologne Arena.

In 2004, ABBA Mania played a television special celebrating 30 years since ABBA came to prominence with "Waterloo." The special was broadcast throughout Europe and viewed by over 11 million people.

Fellow performers included original members of the ABBA band, stars from the musical "Mamma Mia" and an appearance by the iconic Bjorn Ulveaus.

ABBA Mania has continued to enjoy great success, selling out venues long before the show hits town. The show has toured internationally in regions as far afield as Venezuela, North America, Tahiti, Mexico, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg and more, making it the world's most successful touring ABBA tribute.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





