Harris Theater Announces Bangarra Panel Discussion, In Partnership With Field Museum

The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater and the Field Museum have announced a public conversation on November 19, 2019, marking the first-ever partnership between Chicago's venerated natural history museum and the multi-disciplinary performing arts center in Millennium Park. The panel will open the week-long engagement with Bangarra Dance Theatre, an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organization and Australia's leading contemporary dance company.

The event will feature a panel discussion with Bangarra Artistic Director Stephen Page, company member Elma Kris, and Field Museum Regenstein Curator of Pacific Anthropology John Terrell. The conversation will be moderated by Harris Theater President and CEO Patricia Barretto, and will explore questions around traditional and contemporary storytelling, the rich history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artmaking, and the important role of a First Nations contemporary dance company.

"Bangarra is an extraordinary company, not just because of their powerful dancing and stunning stage design," said Patricia Barretto, "We are committed to reflecting a multitude of voices on the Harris Theater stage - especially those not often seen in a classical performing arts setting - and we are deeply honored to present Bangarra Dance. The company's mission is to share the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples around the world, and our partnership with the Field Museum will bring this engagement to an even wider audience."

"The Field Museum believes in celebrating the world's diversity in all its expressions, including performance and dance," said Field Museum president & CEO Richard Lariviere. "We're honored to celebrate Bangarra's unique expression of heritage and help shine a spotlight on the importance of First Nations and indigenous storytelling."

Tickets for this unique event are on sale now online and through the Harris Theater box office. Tickets are $15 each for the panel discussion, and $150 for the panel plus a luncheon celebrating this partnership and welcoming Bangarra Dance Theatre to Chicago for the first time. All attendees have access to special pricing for Bangarra Dance performance tickets.

To purchase tickets or request more information, contact the Harris Theater box office at 312.334.7777 or visit in person at 205 E. Randolph. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and performance days.





