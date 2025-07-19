HELLO DOLLY! at Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents Hello, Dolly! running now through Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The classic musical follows the charming Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who decides to find a match for herself in the cantankerous Horace Vandergelder. The light-hearted production features memorable songs like "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" and a variety of dance styles.

"Directing Hello, Dolly! is a timeless celebration of life, love, and second chances. At its heart, it's about finding joy again, and that message feels more relevant than ever," Director Reba Hervas said.

Hello, Dolly! runs until August 2, 2025 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Each Friday evening performance will also feature a behind-the-scenes question and answer session with the cast immediately following.

Hello, Dolly! is directed by Reba Hervas with musical direction by Tara Kaufman and choreography by Julie Gernand.

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

*Photo Credit: Francisco Montes