HATE/LAB Presents Socially Distanced Live Show ANIMAL PLAY

ANIMAL PLAY will be presented every Saturday and Sunday from September 12 to October 4.

HATE/LAB will present ANIMAL PLAY, an original live, socially distanced theater production directed by Prop Thtr's "I HATE MONDAYS" creator Steak Richardson. HATE/LAB created the show in and for Quarantine restrictions, and offers a look about what live theater could look like in a world after COVID-19. ANIMAL PLAY will be performed outdoors in parks for super small audiences throughout Chicago every Saturday and Sunday from September 12 to October 4.

Devised by the company, ANIMAL PLAY will premiere to the public as a true live theater experience this summer in Rodgers Park, Logan Square, Wicker Park, Avondale, Bridgeport, and Lincoln Park. Tickets are available to all at pay-what-you-can prices, with no one turned away. Audience members must RSVP to a specific show location and date at their website, animalplay.net. Space is limited to 10 parties per show maximum. "ANIMAL PLAY is a play about buried things, about 2 characters in search of a country song, the adventure of a lifetime and the treasure that comes with it. Two AWOL soldiers lost in space and time try to explain the world around them, even as it rapidly and inexplicably changes through traps of their own logical making."

HATE/LAB is Steak Richardson and other friends/collaborators/corroborators/insurgents. HATE/LAB aims to create fast experimental performances toying with ideas of audience, self, and perspective. In doing so they challenge audienced with questions vital for the modern "thingy" - what remains critical in a human's need to consume collectively? Their work was often performed at the now closed Prop Thtr Chicago, Illinois where they both live. ANIMAL PLAY marks a slight departure from former work as it is the first "longer" and somewhat traditionally structured piece performed by the group. ANIMAL PLAY written by HATE/LAB and directed by Steak Richardson.

Details:

Opens: September 12

Where: Outdoor, in public parks around Chicago. Audience members RSVP for a performance online at animalplay.net. Space is limited.

Admission: Tickets are pay-what-you-can and are available now at animalplay.net.

