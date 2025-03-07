HANNAH AND HALMONI SAVE THE WORLD and HEART STRINGS Set for Filament Theatre Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s Filament Theatre has announced their Spring season, featuring the Midwest Premiere of the interactive HEART STRINGS running March 22 - April 19, 2025; and the World Premiere of HANNAH AND HALMONI SAVE THE WORLD, co-presented with Token Theatre and running March 30 - April 27, 2025. Tickets ($18 adults, $15 children, $5 babies) are available now at www.filamenttheatre.org.

HEART STRINGS, from Hawaiian playwright Lee Cataluna and directed by Joel Willison, follows hanai sisters Hoku and Mahina. Though they are not related by blood, they will always be bound. It is not always easy growing up though, and when Hoku grows frustrated by her younger sister, she wishes her away. When circumstances take Mahina from the home she shares with Hoku, Hoku worries her wish is what sent Mahina away. A storm, some stars, and a guiding string help the sisters find their path as they grow up, and learn fully what it is to be family.

The cast features Logan UhiwaiO'Alohamailani Rasmussen (Hoku), Emily Zhang (Mahina), Ginger Leopoldo (Tutu), Dwight Sora (Grandpa), and RJ Silva (Josiah).

The HEART STRINGS Production Team includes Danny Gadaj (Stage Manager), Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Kyle Anthony Cortés (Sound Designer), Jazmin Aurora Medina (Costume Designer), Krissi McEachern (Props Designer), Caroline M. Watson (Audience Engagement Designer), Hannah li-Epstein (Cultural Consultant), and MT (Production Manager).

In the World Premiere of HANNAH AND HALMONI SAVE THE WORLD, written by Juliet Kang Huneke, directed by Karina Patel, and co-created with young people through Filament Theatre’s new work pipeline, Hannah and Halmoni are superheroes masquerading most days as granddaughter and grandmother. Fighting off the evil flute teacher and saving plants from dehydration the dynamic duo is the perfect pair– until they have to face Mom that is. Some problems require capes and some require conversations, but all problems can find solutions when grandma is there to hold your hand. The show is best enjoyed by audiences 5 years and older.

The cast features Emily Zhang (Hannah), Ginger Leopoldo (Grandma/Halmoni), Miriam Lee (Mom), and Keimon Shook (Everyone/Superperson).

The Production Team includes Marisa Langston (Stage Manager), Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Kyle Anthony Cortés (Sound Designer), Jazmin Aurora Medina (Costume Designer), Krissi McEachern (Props Designer), Caroline M. Watson (Audience Engagement Designer), and MT (Production Manager).

