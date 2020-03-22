Goodman Theatre Leads in Chicago in Donating Masks and Safety Equipment

The Chicago Tribune has reported that Goodman Theatre production manager Scott Conn is working to find all of the personal protection equipment stored in the theater's scenic shops and get it to hospitals and emergency care workers.

The article states that Goodman Theatre had stocked as many as 200 of the N95 respirator masks that are now heavily in demand to protect healthcare workers that are responding to the current health crisis.

Medical gloves and goggles were also stocked at Goodman Theatre. By Saturday afternoon, they were were on their way to those who need it most.

