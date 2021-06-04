Goodman Theatre Announces Casting For OHIO STATE MURDERS

Goodman Theatre's streaming-in-real-time Live series continues with Ohio State Murders, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton National Tour)-the second of three productions. Obie Award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy.

Ohio State Murders appears June 17 at 7:30pm; June 18 at 7:30pm; June 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and June 20 at 2pm. Tickets are $25 per production or $40 for a two-play membership, now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Live.

In Ohio State Murders, Suzanne arrives at Ohio State University in 1949 as one of a handful of Black freshmen and soon discovers that the "safe haven" of academia offers little sanctuary. Decades later, the accomplished writer returns to her alma mater to speak about her work-and unravels the heartbreaking truth and chilling mystery of her life lived in the shadows.

The cast includes Dee Dee Batteast, Ernest Bentley, Destini Huston, Shane Kenyon, Jacqueline Williams and Eunice Woods.

The Design Team includes Arnel Sancianco (Set), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costumes), Jason Lynch (Lighting) and Melanie Chen Cole (Sound). Casting is by Lauren Port. Briana J. Fahey is the Production Stage Manager, Christiana Tye is the Video Director and Gabe Hatfield is the Director of Photography.

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the three-play Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Ohio State Murders is the second of three productions, following The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp, directed by Robert Falls (May 13-16). Still to come is Chicago-based playwright/director duo Ike Holter and Lili-Anne Brown's production of for Holter's newest work, I Hate It Here (July 15-18). Christiana Tye of Christiana Tye Productions and Gabe Hatfield of Hatfield Post/Production are the Goodman's video partner for Live, collaborating with each director to realize the vision of the play for the camera medium.