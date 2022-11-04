Ginger Minj Stars In THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! This Holiday Season

Everyone's favorite Miami residents are taking on a new adventure across the nation as drag superstar Ginger Minj embarks with her sisters and fellow Golden Gals, Gidget Galore, MR MS Adrien and Divine Grace on the Golden Gals Live! Tour in 2023. Inspired by the hit television series, The Golden Girls, Ginger and the gang will share a hilarious, completely original show and first-of-its-kind experience. Tickets to see The Golden Gals Live! are available for purchase right now at GoldenGalsLive.com

"A small idea that started four years ago has taken on a life of its own and become a runaway hit in Central Florida," shares Ginger Minj, "In the midst of selling out every performance and winning multiple awards we have been asked to bring the show to multiple cities, so we're packing up our cheesecake and taking the show on the road! Everyone's favorite sassy seniors are back and as hilariously heartwarming as ever in this all new, all live tribute to the beloved original"

Known for their award winning holiday-themed tour, Golden Gals Live! A Christmas Musical, Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy will kick off the new year in style, hitting the road in January with an all new show, directed by Ginger Minj. A longtime lover of the sitcom and Florida native herself, Ginger is tapping into her creative prowess with the innovative and equally hysterical original live event. The tour will kickoff in Chicago at the revered Mercury Theater for a four week long residency in January, before hitting major markets throughout the U.S.