Genesee Theater Launches GhostWauk Tours

The tours will take place October 9 - 24, 2020.

Ever since The Genesee opened in 1927, claims of ghost sightings and unexplained phenomena have surrounded the historic theater.

Learn about the paranormal activities that have been reported, the theater's fascinating history and the unsettling stories that simply cannot be explained.

It's a hair-raising experience that's sure to get you spooked!

This special walking tour includes rare access to all floors of The Genesee, including the dressing rooms and stage where stars from around the world have performed!

Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

The experience is rated PG-13.

Social distancing and deep cleaning protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests.

Tickets must be ordered in advance. 20 person maximum per tour. Masks are required, no exceptions. Tickets are $20 and are only available by contacting The Genesee Theatre Box Office at 847-263-6300 or Tickets@GeneseeTheatre.com.

