GSU Theatre to Hold Auditions for CLOUD 9 in September

GSU Theatre and Performance Studies will presents Cloud 9. Evening, hour-long auditions will be held in person at Governors State University's Sherman Hall (E1530) Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21.

Performance Dates: November 3 - 6, 2022 (four shows at Governors State University's Center for Performing Arts)

ABOUT THE PLAY:

This time-shifting comedy by the author of Top Girls created a sensation in its off-Broadway premiere, directed by Tommy Tune. A hilarious and scathing parody of colonialism and the Victorian Empire, particularly in its rigid attitude toward sex, Cloud 9 explodes conventions and challenges its audience with humor and wit. There is Clive, a British functionary; his wife Betty (played by a man); their daughter Victoria (a rag doll); Clive's friend Harry, an explorer; Mrs. Saunders, who runs about dressed in a riding habit; Clive's son Edward, who still plays with dolls (and is played by a woman); and Joshua, an African servant who knows exactly what is really going on. What really is going on is a marvelous sendup and a non-stop round-robin of sexual liaisons. The second act shifts to London in 1980. Though a century has passed, the surviving characters have only aged 25 years. Now played by different actors, the characters have lost their repressed sexual longings, along with the Empire.

CASTING:

Casting a versatile and diverse ensemble of 7 performers (3 women and 4 men, inclusive casting). Each performer will play two different roles; one performer will play three.

PREPARATION:

Please prepare a published and memorized 1-2-minute comedic monologue. Something character forward that shows off comic timing is encouraged. These are small group auditions. Come prepared to play and possibly read from the script. PLEASE BE PROMPT-latecomers will NOT be seen.

Callbacks will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 8 - 10 p.m. First rehearsal is scheduled for Saturday, September 24.

CONTACT:

For further information, contact production manager, Ellen Dillon: edillon@govst.edu. Don't forget to like us on Facebook and Instagram

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

All performers must be fully vaccinated. It is our current intention that all performers will perform without masks for rehearsals and performances.

Schedule your audition here!