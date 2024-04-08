GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Extended Through Early June in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for the return engagement of GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE are now on sale through June 9. The hilarious parody show featuring Miami’s sassiest seniors is back beginning May 15 at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is a parody and professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. It’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor! The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelleyas Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.

For more information and tour dates visit www.goldengirlstour.com. Follow GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok: @goldengirlstour and #GoldenGirlsTheLaughsContinue.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (with a Wednesday matinee on May 22), Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. (with an additional show on May 19 at 6:30 p.m.). There will be no shows on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 28 through June 9.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for all performances of GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE are on sale now for performances through June 9 and range from $30.00 to $85.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Add-on tickets for a meet and greet with cast members available for $25.00 (show ticket purchase for the same performance date/time required). Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.