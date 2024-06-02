Full Cast & Creative Team Set For THE MAD ONES At Blank Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the second show of their 2024 season, The Mad Ones, by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk (based on an idea by Zach Altman and Bree Lowdermilk). The Mad Ones is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Mad Ones invites audiences on an introspective and rebellious exploration of youth, self-discovery, and the pursuit of authenticity, as a group of high school seniors grapple with the complexities of growing up in this poignant and energetic musical featuring songs like "Freedom" and "Run Away With Me". Blank is thrilled to bring this show to Chicago for the first time.

Leading the company is Blank company member, Rachel Guth, playing Samatha Brown. Karylin Veres returns to Blank after appearing in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY to play Kelly Manning. Anne Sheridan-Smith will play Beverly, and Aidan Leake will play Adam. Joel Arreola, Anna Blanchard, Katy Campbell, and Melissa Paris will understudy.

The Mad Ones will be directed by Wyatt Kent (with assistant director Becca Holloway) and have musical direction by Aaron Kaplan (along with associate music director Evelyn Ryan). Jessica Wexler will stage manage, James Arakas will design lighting, and Hunter Cole will design the set. Cindy Moon returns to Blank to costume design.

Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart adds, "The Mad Ones features songs that have been in the MT zeitgeist for almost 15 years now, and we're thrilled to be presenting the Chicago premiere and introducing audiences to this charming, deep coming of age story".

The Mad Ones will be Blank's ninth full-length production and runs July 12th - August 11th. Opening night is Tuesday, July 16th. The Mad Ones will be performed at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 in Andersonville (on the second floor, accessible by an elevator). Tickets range from $15-35. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

