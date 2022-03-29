Full Cast Announced for Avalanche Theatre's World Premiere of OUTLAWS

Avalanche Theatre Executive Director Zoe Sjogerman announced today the full cast for Outlaws by Cara Beth Heath. Directed by Bec Willett, this immersive theatrical experience brings audiences into a Prohibition Era Texas speakeasy to watch the rise of infamous mobsters Machine Gun and Kathryn Kelly.

Kathryn doesn't like to lose, and she'll risk everything to keep what she's worked for. And Machine Gun will do anything for his wife, even if it means standing down Al Capone and his cronies. With rum-running, live music, romance, and firearms, this play - performed in a storefront converted into a speakeasy - confronts love and law in a time when our country attempted to regulate morality and got a little lost in the process.

Outlaws will play May 6 - May 28 at 2933 N Clark St. Tickets are available for suggested donations of $10 - $50 at avalanchetheatre.com.

"We're so thrilled to welcome audiences into this theatrical experience," says Artistic Director Alexander Utz. "We love producing work that makes audiences engage with theatre in a new way. With Outlaws, audiences will not only get to enjoy a play but fully step into this Prohibition Era world and take a seat in Kathryn and Machine Gun Kelly's speakeasy. With live music, drinks, and an incredible performance, every night at Outlaws will be a night to remember."

Under the direction of Willett, Outlaws features (in alphabetical order): Grant Brown (Ensemble/Percussionist), Gabriela Diaz (Ensemble/Vocalist), Peter Ferneding (Big Jim), Owen Hickle-Edwards (Smackwater Jack), Cayla Jones (Slim), Kris Lantzy (Kathryn Kelly), Omar Vega Jr. (George "Machine Gun" Kelly), and Alexander Utz (Ensemble/Guitarist).