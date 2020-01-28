Fairmont World Tour Makes A Musical Stop At Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park

Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park is pleased to announce that Jalen N'Gonda will be performing at Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park on Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. After a hugely successful European pilot in 2019, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts expanded its partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF) in January 2020 with the launch of the Fairmont World Tour.

For over a century, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts around the world have delighted guests with unforgettable musical moments. From John Lennon and Yoko Ono's now famous "Bed-In for Peace" at Montreal's Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, to a punk rock Ramones concert held in Fairmont Olympic Hotel's ballroom in Seattle, Fairmont has been at the forefront of impactful events throughout music history. Fairmont Le Montreux Palace has also been an essential part of this musical odyssey. Located in the heart of Switzerland where the annual Montreux Jazz Festival takes place, the hotel welcomes artists, festival-goers, and music lovers to discover iconic spots including the festival's "House of Jazz", where daily jam sessions and concerts by both music icons and emerging artists are showcased.

Fairmont has focused its attention on nurturing musical talent, and has partnered with the iconic Montreux Jazz Festival to help amplify the passion Fairmont guests have for music. After recently piloting a European Tour, in which nu-soul singer Jalen N'Gonda performed at four Fairmont hotels across Europe, Fairmont is thrilled to expand its partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival on a global level. As part of the 2020 Fairmont World Tour, guests of Fairmont Chicago will experience a taste of the celebrated music festival with an unforgettable performance by the talented Jalen N'Gonda.

"Fairmont's special connection to music is at the forefront of our rich and celebrated brand history," said Sharon Cohen, Vice President, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "As a proud supporter of musical talent, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival through exclusive activations and innovative programming that will not only inspire our guests, but provide them with opportunities to discover new music."

After their performances impressed festivalgoers and a panel of judges at MJF 2019, Fairmont has invited two MJF musicians, Jalen N'Gonda and Bobby Bazini, on the 2020 Fairmont World Tour. They will perform at 13 extraordinary Fairmont properties across the globe.

From January 29 to February 12, 2020, Jalen N'Gonda will embark on his second tour with Fairmont, performing at six Fairmont properties in South and North America. Canadian blues and soul-inspired musician Bobby Bazini will tour six Fairmont hotels in Europe and Asia from February 22 to March 5, 2020. To close off the tour, the two artists will meet at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace on March 7, 2020 for a final "jam session". Jalen N'Gonda and Bobby Bazini are integrated in the talent pipeline of the non-profit Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF), dedicated to scout and promote up-and-coming artists.

"The Montreux Jazz Festival is proud to bring emerging musical talent to audiences all around the world, in a series of exclusive intimate and enriching experiences. This global musical adventure highlights Fairmont's hospitality excellence, as well as our shared passion for music and commitment to supporting the next generation of artists," said Mathieu Jaton, CEO, Montreux Jazz Festival.

Fairmont Chicago is thrilled to host the talented Jalen N'Gonda on Tuesday, February 4, where he will delight Fairmont guests and visitors with an exclusive musical performance.





