Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park Announces Rollouts Of Music-Themed Events For Guests In 2020

Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, 200 North Columbus Drive, announced today various musically-inspired promotions for guests this year, all through their Sweet Sounds of Fairmont programming. Kicking off the season with a complimentary concert for guests featuring Jalen N'Gonda on February 4, this hotel-wide celebration of music extends from live musical performances, to the culinary arts, with Columbus Tap's weekly Culinary Concertos and the Bar's classic cocktails, through March 29. This symphony for the senses extends to much-need R&R with mySpa treatments, guestroom packages, and meetings and events promotions.

Since the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park opened its doors, the hotel has supported music in Chicago including the Grant Park Music Festival, Chicago Sinfonietta and Music of the Baroque. With a legacy that extends beyond 100 years, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has consistently made music a key aspect of its programming, and this year is no exception. The Sweet Sounds of Fairmont celebrates the musical stylings of artists young and old, in various disciplines and genres, including Rock 'n Roll, Classical, Blues, Jazz, House, Techno, and more.

From the moment guests enter the doors of the Fairmont Chicago, they are invited to raise a glass to all things music this year. Situated in the Fairmont Chicago's inviting lobby, the Bar will offer classic cocktails such as the Material Girl and Soul Reviver.

With a menu that will have guests singing the chefs' praises, Columbus Tap, Fairmont Chicago's in-house quintessential gastropub, will present a weekly Culinary Concerto. Each week, a new dish, the concerto, is conceptualized by one chef, the soloist, and then finalized by the entire culinary team, the orchestra. To accompany the weekly menu items, Columbus Tap has introduced new "Beers that Rock," including Punk Rock Belgian Pale Ale (Solemn Oath Brewing, Naperville, Illinois), Radio Free Pils (Wild Onion, Lake Barrington, Illinois), and Purple Haze (Abita Brewing Co, Covington, LA).

Continuing the sweet sounds and features throughout the hotel, mySpa will offer a Symphony for the Senses in conjunction with the Sweet Sounds of Fairmont, which includes a 50-minute myMassage, an Aroma Harmony upgrade, a 50-minute Signature Facial, and a glass of champagne. With the four piece special offered at $225 during the week and $250 on the weekends, mySpa provides the perfect "whole rest" before guests enjoy the live events. This medley of treatments operates in perfect harmony to balance guests' body, mind, and soul.

Guests of the Fairmont may also enjoy a special guestroom package featuring a chorus of inclusions. Through April 30, guests may book overnight accommodations in a Fairmont guestroom, Valet Parking, a Material Girl Cocktail Amenity, and a Not-for-a-Tourist Guide to Chicago. Beyond inclusions, Fairmont Chicago brings the concert to guests' own rooms with Bluetooth connectivity via their Enseo streaming system through Samsung 50" HDTVs.

For groups interested in hosting meetings and events at the Fairmont Chicago, the hotel has introduced a Chocolate Interlude, the perfect bridge to segue from general session to breakouts. Highlighted by Bittersweet Music Notes, Mini Disco Ball Cake pops, and Groovy House Dance Fever Chocolate Truffles, this interlude may also be accompanied by music, from easy listening to spinning vinyl.

For more information, visit https://www.fairmontchicago.com/offers/suite-sounds-of-fairmont/ or call 312-565-8000.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You