Eric Clapton Tribute JOURNEYMAN Returns to the Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night filled with the magic of Eric Clapton's hits as JOURNEYMAN returns to Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm. Dubbed as the ONLY nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton, JOURNEYMAN, fronted by the talented Shaun Hague, has quickly risen to become the #1 tribute to Clapton.

With a diverse repertoire spanning over 50 years of music, JOURNEYMAN covers all the classics, including "Layla," "Badge," "The Core," "White Room," "Lay Down Sally," "Tulsa Time," "Cocaine," and many more. The band has received rave reviews and endorsements from talent buyers across the country, including Patrick Norton of Narrows Center for the Arts and Adam Spriggs of Saint Rocke.

Audiences can expect an electrifying performance as JOURNEYMAN promises to recreate the spirit, passion, and musicianship of Eric Clapton himself. From guitar solos to heartfelt ballads, JOURNEYMAN captures the essence of Clapton's timeless music in all its splendid glory.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the incredible talent of JOURNEYMAN at Raue Center For The Arts. Secure your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating the legendary Eric Clapton!

Comments