Drury Lane Theatre Announces Family Day For MATILDA

Drury Lane Theatre announces a special Family Day for its Regional Premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2019, before the 2:00 p.m. matinee. This special day includes free pre-show activities like coloring pages and Matilda-themed word searches, as well as a special meet and greet with Chicago resident Audrey Edwards and Warrenville native Natalie Galla who share the show's title role followed by an enchanting matinee of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Family Day festivities will begin at 1:00 p.m. and are best suited for kids ages 6 and up.

With book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and orchestrations and additional music by Chris Nightingale, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is directed and choreographed by Mitch Sebastian and runs April 26 June 23, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Based on the beloved novel, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the tale of a precocious 5-year-old girl with exceptional talents. Facing a family that does not appreciate her and a headmistress who does not appreciate any child, bookworm Matilda befriends her teacher, Miss Honey, who recognizes and appreciates Matilda's extraordinary personality. The school's headmistress, Miss Trunchbull believes children should be seen and not heard, and views Matilda as a rule breaker and Trunchbull just loves thinking up new punishments for those who break the rules. Armed with her powers and wise beyond her years, Matilda is more than ready to end Trunchbull's reign of terror. Tied for the most Olivier Awards in history, including Best New Musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical won five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.

The cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical includes Audrey Edwards and Natalie Galla in the title role of Matilda as well as Eben K. Logan (Miss Honey), Sean Fortunato (Miss Trunchbull), Jackson Evans (Mr. Wormwood), Stephanie Gibson (Mrs. Wormwood), and Linda Bright Clay (Mrs. Phelps). The ensemble of children includes Nathaniel Buescher, Saige Chaseley, Andrea Crisp, Anna Fox, Carter Graf, Nolan Maddox, Patrick Scott McDermott, Bailey Mosbacher, Lilliana Rene Renteria, Ava Tommasone, and Joshua Zingerman. The adult ensemble includes Alex Benoit, Lydia Burke, Andrea Collier, Lexis Danca, Evan C. Dolan, Annie Jo Ermel, Austin Ryan Hunt, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Andrew MacNaughton, Liam Quealy, and Casey Sanders.

The creative team includes Roberta Duchak (Music Director), Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Theresa Ham (Costume Designer), Driscoll Otto (Lighting and Projections Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Miguel Armstrong (Wig Designer), and Kate DeVore (Dialect Coach). Larry Baker is the Production Stage Manager.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is rated PG.

DruryLaneTheatre.com

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photo





