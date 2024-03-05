Donny Osmond to Perform at Beacon Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to the Beacon Theatre on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 8:00PM, as part of his Direct From Vegas tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10:00AM.



Throughout an illustrious six-decade-long career, worldwide music legend Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records and sold over 100 million albums. His latest album, “Start Again” – a milestone 65th album for the performer – is a celebration of his time in show business. The album was directly inspired by Osmond's unique career journey and his constant reinvention over the course of his time as a globally-recognized performer.



Chosen by the public as “Best Show,” “Best Performer,” “Best Resident Headliner” and “Best Production” in Las Vegas Review Journal's “Best of Las Vegas” honors, Osmond's show is an exciting musical journey through his life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The 90-minute spectacle features Osmond's timeless hits, stories of his greatest show-stopping memories, and brand-new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway-style production of his classic Disney hit from “Mulan” - “I'll Make A Man Out Of You” - and an interactive segment where they can request any song he's ever recorded.



Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.



Tickets for the July 12 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, March 9.



