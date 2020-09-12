Donna Vivino Will Be The Special Guest On The Jim Masters Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The interview takes place this coming Tuesday, 9/15/20 at 7pm eastern/4pm pacific.

Broadway personality, Donna Vivino, will guest star on the Jim Masters Show Live! on this coming Tuesday, 9/15/20. 7pm eastern/4pm pacific.

www.facebook.com/jimmasterstv. The show is simulcast on the Official YouTube page: www.youtube.com/jimmasterstv , and the Official FB page:

Donna is a well-known Broadway veteran.

At 8 years of age she originated the role of Young Cosette in the Broadway production of Les Miserables. Other notable Broadway credits include Hairspray, Martin Short's "Fame Becomes Me", and Elphaba in "Wicked" In 2017, Donna was nominated for an LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for best actress in a musical, as Mary Flynn in Michael Arden's production of Merrily We Roll Along. Her TV/Film credits include Hometown (CBS), All My Children (ABC), A Gifted Man (ABC), Married To It, Good Friday, Everyday People, and the hit web series Submissions Only.

Donna's current CD, "DNA," is a recording with her sisters, Antonia and Natalia. It's available on all online platforms.

Join us on Tuesday as Donna discusses her latest creation, Broadway-Unlimited!

The Jim Masters Show LIVE! is an exciting entertainment, lifestyle, talk show series hosted by award-winning TV & Radio Personality Jim Masters! LIVE every night at 7pm eastern / 4pm pacific! Great celebrity guest interviews, fun and interactive segments and lots of light, levity and love!

