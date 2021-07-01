Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Summer Dance Intensive Performances Return In Person

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater's Summer Dance Intensive, which takes place in a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual instruction this year, culminates with in-person performances of new works Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, 301 E. North Water Street, Chicago.



Since June 21, SDI participants in the Youth division and at the Pre-Professional/ Professional level have been taking classes based in Horton, Graham, ballet, and contemporary movement. Those in the Mature H.O.T. Women program are participating virtually. An important part of SDI is The Continuum, guided conversations on self-awareness and personal growth informed by each participant's creativity and artistic process.

Joining Deeply Rooted Artistic Team members Gary Abbott, Nicole Clarke-Springer, Joshua L. Ishmon, and Kevin Iega Jeff and Dance Education Director Tracey Franklin are several guest instructors, including Karen Brown, former principal ballerina with Dance Theatre of Harlem; Paige Fraser, cast member of The Lion King National Tour; Dereque Whiturs, former principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and more.



The Emerging Choreographers Showcase (ECS), an advanced division of SDI, this year welcomes choreographer Avree Walker, rehearsal director, resident choreographer, and program director of the ARTSWORK Conservatory and pre-professional program for Contemporary West Dance Theatre and instructor and choreographer at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Also working within the ECS program is choreographer Elysia Banks, who has choreographed for Collaboraction Theatre Company and presented work at The Center on Halsted, Daley Plaza, Joffrey Tower, and, as one of Deeply Rooted's Emerging Choreographers in 2017, the Logan Center for the Arts.



The July 16 and 17 program includes House of Prayer by guest instructor Men Ca, performed by Youth division participants; Bitter Earth by Dance Education Director Tracey Franklin, performed by Level 1 Pre-Professionals; Work in Progress by ECS Producing Director and Rehearsal Director Joshua L. Ishmon, performed by Level 2 Pre-Professionals; and Of Evidence and Confessions by Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, Be Not Moved by ECS choreographer Avree Walker, and For Banks by ECS choreographer Elysia Banks, all performed by Level 3 Pre-Professionals.

Summer Dance Intensive performances take place Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, 301 E. North Water Street, Chicago. Tickets for in-person general admission and virtual viewing are $25; groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets for $22.50. Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/performances/2021sdi.

All programming is subject to change.