Deeply Rooted Appoints Tracey Franklin Dance Education Director, Launches Fall Virtual Dance Classes

The virtual class lineup, via Zoom, begins October 4.

Embarking upon its "Deeply 25 Beyond Dance" 25th anniversary season, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) announces the appointment of Tracey Franklin as Dance Education Director and its fall virtual class schedule.



Franklin, a Chicago native, began her training at age 16 at Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theater and graduated from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Certificate Program in 1999. In 2000, she started a four-year stint as a company member of Dallas Black Dance Theater, then returned to Chicago in 2004 to join Deeply Rooted, where she was a company member for 12 years. She is currently the department head assistant and teaches Horton Technique at the Chicago High School for the Arts. She is also an instructor at the Hyde Park School of Dance and Studio One in the Chicago area.

The virtual class lineup, via Zoom, is as follows:





Youth Ensemble

The Youth Ensemble season consists of training in ballet and modern, repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team, and mentorship with DRDT company members. Students who register for the full session, repertory experience, and DRDT company member mentorship are eligible to participate in an informal sharing at the end of the session. Dancers must commit to the entire season to provide a consistent learning atmosphere.





Sundays, October 4-November 22

Technique Class: 3-4:30 p.m., Repertory Rehearsal: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Full session tuition (including informal sharing and company member mentorship): $300

Drop-in Technique Class tuition: $20 each (Technique Class only)





Mature H.O.T Women

The Mature H.O.T. Women program, for women who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit through a synergy of modern, ballet, and African dance techniques. Students who register for the full session and repertory experience are eligible to participate in an informal sharing in December.



Tuesdays, October 6-December 8

Technique Class: 7-8:20 p.m., Repertory Rehearsal: 8:30-9 p.m.

Full session tuition (including informal sharing): $225

Drop-in Technique Class tuition: $25 each (Technique Class only)





Open Company Class

Open Company Class provides training in ballet, modern, and African-based techniques led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team and guest artists for advanced, pre-professional, and professional-level dancers.



Thursdays, October 8-December 3

10-11:30 a.m.

8-Class Pass: $120

Drop-in Classes: $20 each

For online registration, which begins September 14,

and more information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is rooted in traditions of modern, contemporary, and African dance, as well as storytelling, in universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Collaborating with nationally renowned choreographers across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, DRDT presents work that reflects eclectic voices in contemporary life.



