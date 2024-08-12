Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret to Celebrate Women in Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret will celebrate WOMEN IN MUSIC in August and September with tribute shows, as well as some of the city's top female performers.

Paying homage to one of pop music's most distinctive female voices, Karen Carpenter, is Yesterday Once More...a tribute to the Carpenters by Amy Yassinger & Friends. Friday, August 16th at 8pm. There is a $15 cover charge/two drink min.

Ellen Winters performs her critically acclaimed show The Girl Singer: A Tribute To Rosemary Clooney. She will take you back to the days of Bing and Rosie on the radio, classic 1950's hits "Hey There," "Come On A My House," and some of her biggest movie classics such as "Love You Didn't Do Right By Me." The show takes place on Saturday, August 17 at 8pm. There is a $30 cover charge with two-drink min.

Chicago's favorite diva Amy Armstrong celebrates her 53rd birthday with her Amy Armstrong's Birthday Bash Show. Amy has been a beloved entertainer on the LGBTQ+ community for over 20 years. The show will feature guest performers Daryl Nitz and The Beaus. This special event will take place for two nights: Wednesday, August 21 and Friday, August 23. Showtime is at 8pm with a $25 cover and two drink min.

Songs by two of the biggest female entertainers in musical theater: Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, will be featured heavily in the tribute show When Kander Met Ebb. Seven of Chicago's top entertainers get together to honor the 60th anniversary of John Kander and Fred Ebb meeting for the first time, featuring music from Cabaret, Funny Lady, New York, New York, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Chicago, and many more. The show takes place Sunday, August 25 at 7pm. There is a $35 cover charge and two drink min.

An Evening with Ty Cooper will feature the jazz and blues singer in her dynamic and captivating vocals joined with some of Chicago's finest: Tommy Muellner on piano, Jim Cox on bass and Justin Kramer on drums. Ty is returning from a month tour of Dublin and Edinburgh. It's going to Swing! Showtime is Thursday, August 29 at 8pm. There is a $25 cover with two-drink min.

Judi Mark returns to hometown Chicago in her acclaimed tribute show "Merely Marvelous: The Songs of Gwen Verdon." Celebrating the original Broadway star of Sweet Charity, Redhead, Damn Yankees and Chicago, Judi has earned rave reviews with Cabaret Scenes saying, "Performed with perfect on-target emotion. It is difficult to imagine a better performer than Mark to illustrate the icon's legacy." The show takes place Saturday, August 31 at 8pm. There is a $20 cover and two drink min.

The celebration continues into September with a 100-year birthday tribute to two of jazz music's beloved female vocalists Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington. Sarah & Dinah: A Centennial Celebration features eight of Chicago's top jazz vocalists and entertainers performing classics from these two illustrious careers. The show takes place for two nights: Friday September 6th and Saturday, September 7 at 8pm. There is a $35 cover and two drink min.

One of Chicago's most beloved singers returns to Chicago in Frieda Lee Still Singin' and Swingin'. Frieda Lee's "Coming Home" performance is to celebrate 45 years of a virtual excursion through the great American musical repertoire of the legendary jazz vocalists and composers. The show takes place on Monday, September 9th at 8pm. There is a $25 cover charge and two drink min.

Tickets for all shows are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

The front room piano bar also features some of Chicago's favorite female entertainers. Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jeannie Tanner will be performing Wednesday, August 21, 28, September 11 and 25 at 7:30pm - 10:30pm. Davenport's offers a special Jeannie Martini Special for $6 in her honor.

$1000 Sing Off Award winner Abigail Riccards will be performing on Wednesdays August 14 and September 4 and 18 from 7:30-10:30pm.

Sami Scott performs Thursday's August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 8:30pm - 11:30pm. A longtime Chicago favorite, Sami has played in practically every club and room in town, performing standards, contemporary hits and even her own songs.

Julia Merchant performs on Saturday's 7:30pm-9:30pm and Sundays 6:30pm-9:30pm. Performing pop, rock, jazz standards, country, Broadway hits and requests, come enjoy a night out of drinks and delight with her!

Visit DavenportsPianoBar.com for information on these and all musical events at Wicker Park's premier music venue.

