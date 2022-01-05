Dave Matthews Tribute Band Rocks Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts in historic Crystal Lake, IL wants audiences to relive their glory days with Dave Matthews Tribute Band, February 5, 2022 at 8 pm.

Since 2004, The DMTB is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This 5-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity, and intimacy of a DMB live show. For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold-out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries.

While most fans never witnessed the real band before they became the platinum-selling artists they are today, The Dave Matthews Tribute Band prides itself on giving audiences this opportunity at intimate venues around the world.

As Rick Grant of Entertaining U in Jacksonville, FL wrote, "The Dave Matthews Tribute Band...is exceptionally tight and produces a solid groove over which the players improvise with hot chops."

Beyond mastering the DMB sound and the relentless touring, what separates The Dave Matthews Tribute Band from other cover bands is their passion, love, and respect for DMB and their music. That is what makes you come out of one of their shows saying, "Yeah, they really do sound like the real Dave Matthews Band."

Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.