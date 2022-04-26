Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance Divas Return To Baton This Summer

Performances are Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 1 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge.

Apr. 26, 2022  
Showcasing Chicago dancers in a night of music, dance, and laughter, Chicago Dancers United presents Dance Divas 2022, a party and performance Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 1 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, the famed female impersonation nightclub, 4713 N. Broadway, Chicago. A VIP Champagne Reception takes place Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Upstairs Baton Bar. All proceeds benefit The Dancers' Fund and HIV/AIDS initiatives.

Under the artistic direction of Jeremy Plummer and Harrison McEldowney, Dance Divas is a glamorous night of "high heels and high camp" featuring Chicago's leading professional male dancers impersonating the famous dancing women of stage, screen, and pop music.

"Harrison and I look forward to celebrating the Chicago dance community once again with a show by the dancers and for the dancers," said Plummer. "We showcase dancers and companies from all over Chicago for a unique night of show-stopping glitz and glamour!"

Co-chairs of Dance Divas 2022 are Kevin McGirr and Aaron Weiss.

Dance Divas 2022 takes place Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 1 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, 4713 N. Broadway.

Tickets are $75 on the main floor, $50 at the bar. The VIP Champagne Reception Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Upstairs Baton Bar is $125, which includes main floor seating.

Tickets will be available in mid-June at chicagodancersunited.org/dance-divas.


