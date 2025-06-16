 tracking pixel
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Tour to Launch in Chicago This August

Playing a limited seven-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, August 12 â€“ September 28, 2025.

By: Jun. 16, 2025
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Tour to Launch in Chicago This August Image
Broadway In Chicago has announced the return of the interactive hit DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern to the Windy City, kicking off the productionâ€™s North American Tour with a limited seven-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, August 12 â€“ September 28, 2025.

Following a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run in New York and an international debut at the Sydney Opera House, The Twenty-Sided Tavern invites audiences into a one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure set in the legendary Forgotten Realms. Whether youâ€™re a seasoned adventurer or completely new to athe world of tabletop RPGs, this show promises an evening of laughter, heart, and interactive storytelling.

A blend of live gaming, immersive performance, and audience-driven narrative, The Twenty-Sided Tavern lets theatregoers shape the journey in real timeâ€”choosing heroes, battling monsters, and helping guide three adventurers on a quest to save the world.

The production is officially licensed by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a global fanbase of over 50 million players.

Tickets for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com.



