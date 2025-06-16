DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Tour to Launch in Chicago This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago has announced the return of the interactive hit DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern to the Windy City, kicking off the productionâ€™s North American Tour with a limited seven-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, August 12 â€“ September 28, 2025.

Following a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run in New York and an international debut at the Sydney Opera House, The Twenty-Sided Tavern invites audiences into a one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure set in the legendary Forgotten Realms. Whether youâ€™re a seasoned adventurer or completely new to athe world of tabletop RPGs, this show promises an evening of laughter, heart, and interactive storytelling.

A blend of live gaming, immersive performance, and audience-driven narrative, The Twenty-Sided Tavern lets theatregoers shape the journey in real timeâ€”choosing heroes, battling monsters, and helping guide three adventurers on a quest to save the world.

The production is officially licensed by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a global fanbase of over 50 million players.

Tickets for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments