DEAR EVAN HANSEN and ANASTASIA Are Coming to Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced return engagements this year of two hit musicals: Dear Evan Hansen, the winner of Six Tony Awards including Best Musical and Grammy Award for best musical theater album, and the dazzling musical inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia.



Performance dates and venues, are as follows:

Dear Evan Hansen

December 6 - 31, 2022

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." And CBS news calls it "A brilliant message of hope and humanity. DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

ANASTASIA

September 20 - 25, 2022

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than 3 years before expanding it's global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

