Courtney Reed to Receive LEADING ARTIST AWARD

The Sarah Siddons Society is set to present its 2022 Leading Artist Award to Broadway star Courtney Reed, who is currently leading the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, Moulin Rouge. Reed is a graduate of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, one of the four Chicago area theater schools which receives funds for scholarships from the Society.

Reed will be honored by the Society at a private awards dinner on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 during Moulin Rouge's tour stop at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. The award will be presented by Ray Frewen, Sarah Siddons Society Board member and Associate Dean/Director of the Theater Conservatory at Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. Society members will be in attendance both for the dinner and that evening's performance of Moulin Rouge.

The Leading Artist Award (formerly the Leading Lady Award and Leading Man Award) is given by the Sarah Siddons Society to an actress or actor of accomplishment who has a Chicago connection. Some of the noted individuals who have received this recognition in the past include: Deanna Dunagan, Rondi Reed, Laurie Metcalf, Jackie Taylor, E. Faye Butler, Heidi Kettenring, Holis Resnick, Mike Nussbaum and Jim Corti.

Sarah Siddons Society President Martin Balogh comments "Courtney Reed is indeed a 'Leading Artist,' having made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! just a few months after graduating from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, followed by leading musical roles. We are excited at the prospect of her many more wonderful performances in the future."

Courtney Reed is best known for originating the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, in which she received a Grammy nomination. She was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! She will soon be leading the North American Tour launch of the recent Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge as Satine starting in February. Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22, and CSI: NY. @RhodesReed

About Sarah Siddons Society

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and Northwestern University School of Communications. For additional information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.

Photo Credits: Nick Pflederer