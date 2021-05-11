Court Theatre Adds Seven New Board Members

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, has announced the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees. New appointees include John Culbert, Felicia Davis, Andre Guichard, Frances Guichard, Tracie Hall, Nicole Robinson, and Lise Spacapan. The addition is the largest expansion of Court Theatre's Board of Trustees to date.

Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre shares, "I am thrilled that such a committed and skilled group of Chicagoans have agreed to join Court Theatre's board. This group represents remarkable passion for the artform, impressive networks of relationships, and the highest levels of expertise in their fields. That they have decided to serve the theatre in this way is invigorating."

Reflecting on these changes, Court Theatre Board Chair Gustavo "Chip" Bamberger echoes Ysaguirre's enthusiasm, saying, "I am incredibly proud of the hard work members of this Board have done together over these past few months to nominate our largest and most diverse slate of Trustees ever, and so thankful to each of our nominees for sharing their talents and enthusiasm for Court Theatre with the Board. Each of the nominees brings valuable skills, experience and perspective to the Board."

New members will be officially welcomed to the Board on July 1, 2021 and will serve a three-year term.