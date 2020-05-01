Corn Stock Theatre Cancels 2020 Summer Season

Corn Stock Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Summer Season due to the current health crisis.

"We made this decision because nothing matters more to us at Corn Stock than the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, performers, administrative staff, and the community as a whole," the company said in a statement.

The company hopes to be able to postpone all five productions to Summer 2021.

Corn Stock's Business Office will continue operating with business hours of 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The Business Office is still closed, and staff is working from home in a limited capacity. The best way to reach the company is to call 309-676-2196. Leave a voice message and they will return your call as soon as they are able.

All Season Passholders will receive a letter within the next week confirming these updates and laying out all possible options for your tickets. The Box Office team will be available to answer any questions between 12:00pm to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday by phone at 309-676-2196, option 1 or by email at tickets@cornstocktheatre.com.

Any further changes to the 2020 calendar of events will be updated on the company's website here and shared via email and social media.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You