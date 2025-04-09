Comedy Plex Comedy Club to Present 'Moms Who Drink and Swear' Show in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For Mother's Day Weekend, Comedy Plex Comedy Club will present Moms Who Drink & Swear, a comedy show for anyone tired of pretending parenting is anything other than pure, unfiltered chaos. The show will take place Friday, May 9, at 8 pm.

Created by moms who’ve seen it all and survived to joke about it, Moms Who Drink & Swear is an unapologetic reminder that nobody has their act together—and that’s something worth laughing about. The show features host Angie McMahon, along with Evelyn Cato, Alicia Molina, Marta Segal Block, Marilee Monroe, and Patti Vasquez.

Vasquez has appeared in many comedy festivals, including Just For Laughs, HBO's Las Vegas Comedy Festival, the Chicago Comedy Festival and Marshall's Women in Comedy Festival in New York City. On television, Patti has appeared on the Very Funny Show on TBS and COMEDY.TV, along with regular appearances on the wildly popular Bob & Tom TV Show on Superstation WGN and their daily morning radio show syndicated in 139 cities across the country. Now, Patti is featured on the brand new reality series "My Life Is A Joke" on the OWN network.

