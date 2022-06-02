Comedian Randy Feltface to Perform at The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Randy Feltface for three stand-up performances on September 15 - 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne, Australia in 2005, Randy Feltface has written and performed eight solo stand-up comedy shows, released three comedy specials, played sold out seasons in London and New York and been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He made his U.S. television debut on NBC's Bring The Funny in 2019 and has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal on four separate occasions.

In 2010, Randy joined forces with musical comedian Sammy J to create Ricketts Lane, which won Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and went on to become a television series of the same name, airing in 2015 on ABC TV in Australia, Seeso in the U.S. and Netflix in the UK. Randy's role in Sammy J & Randy in Ricketts Lane earned him an AACTA Award nomination for Best Performer in a Comedy Series, the first non-human performer to be recognized in this category. He opened his most recent show Modus Operandy at the Sydney Opera House as part of the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival before shows in London, Amsterdam and an extensive North American tour. Randy's live show is a high energy existential crisis, full of biting observations, razor sharp crowd work and rapid arm movements.

Performance Schedule:



Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 pm

Friday, September 16 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.