Comedian Morgan Jay Comes To The Den Theatre, January 2024

Morgan Jay is a first-generation American performer based out of Los Angeles who has appeared on NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, and MTV.

Aug. 02, 2023

The Den Theatre today announced Los Angeles-based performer Morgan Jay will be doing a one-night-only show on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Morgan Jay is a first-generation American performer based out of Los Angeles who has appeared on NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, and MTV. With over a decade of performance experience, Morgan has managed to create a unique performance with both music and comedy that touches audiences from all over the world.

With millions of views and followers across social media, Morgan has won numerous awards and festivals for his original music. His album and comedy special, “I Hope My Ex Doesn't See This” is available to stream now. Don't miss your chance to see him live for an unforgettable experience.

Performance schedule:Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $27 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $31 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.  




