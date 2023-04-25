Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian John Crist Is Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, October 21

Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows.

Apr. 25, 2023  

John Crist has announced the next leg of his upcoming Emotional Support Comedy Tour.

Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. To meet growing demand, the comedian and internet phenomenon has extended his 2023 Emotional Support Tour, adding 33 more shows in the fall and winter.

FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 28th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com or johncristcomedy.com. Tickets for the Saturday, October 21st show are $149.75, $49.75, $39.75 and $29.75.




