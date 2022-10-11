Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian David Nihill to Perform at The Den Theatre in March 2023

Oct. 11, 2022  

Join the studio audience as The Den Theatre presents David Nihill: Special Taping, featuring two stand-up performances on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $40) are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Join comedian David Nihill for a night of real Irish comedy. Accent included.

Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner up in the Moth's largest U.S. Grandslam storytelling competition. He recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Amazon Prime Video, The Irish Independent, Inc., Sirius XM, NPR, Ireland AM and the Huffington Post, among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 100 million views and a social following of over one million people.

Tickets: $23 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

Photo credit: Evan Engel


