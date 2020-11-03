Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Collaboraction's Live Virtual Utopian Ball To Raise Funds, Awareness For Chicago's Theater For Social Change

The ball takes place on Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST.

Nov. 3, 2020  

Join Collaboraction Theatre Company at its 19th annual gala, The Utopian Ball, Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST and support Collaboraction's unique mission to incite change and social justice in Chicago through theater and community engagement.

Tickets to the virtual gala are $25-250. Tickets $125 and above come with a one-year membership to Collaboraction's streaming platform The Together Network and a "We Still Dream" T-shirt or tote. Purchase tickets at collaboraction.org. Email info@collaboraction.org for host or sponsorship opportunities.



