Collaboraction's Live Virtual Utopian Ball To Raise Funds, Awareness For Chicago's Theater For Social Change
The ball takes place on Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST.
Join Collaboraction Theatre Company at its 19th annual gala, The Utopian Ball, Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CST and support Collaboraction's unique mission to incite change and social justice in Chicago through theater and community engagement.
Tickets to the virtual gala are $25-250. Tickets $125 and above come with a one-year membership to Collaboraction's streaming platform The Together Network and a "We Still Dream" T-shirt or tote. Purchase tickets at collaboraction.org. Email info@collaboraction.org for host or sponsorship opportunities.
