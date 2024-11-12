News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Collaboraction's 28th Utopian Ball Raises 200k To Support New Home At Kimball Arts Center

The event was held on Saturday, November 2 at Venue One in West Town.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Collaboraction's 28th Utopian Ball Raises 200k To Support New Home At Kimball Arts Center Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Collaboraction Theatre Company brought people together to cultivate knowledge, empathy, dialogue, and action at its sold out 28th Utopian Ball gala benefit, Saturday, November 2 at Venue One in West Town.

LATEST NEWS

Cast And Creative Team Set For LEGALLY BLONDE at Music Theater Works
RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER to Return to Hell in a Handbag This December
Photos: Madison Mosley and the Cast of the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE
Blue Man Group Adds Expanded Performance Schedule in Chicago

Over 200 of Collaboraction’s lead supporters enjoyed an unforgettable evening filled with impactful conversations, new connections, and a united drive to uplift the world through art and social change.

Collaboraction's gala also raised more than $200,000 in support of the company's new home, a "House of Belonging," currently in development at the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. 

﻿Collaboraction’s new home will include a 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with a cafe/bar, ready to serve as a new community hub presenting live theater, spoken word, music, dance, films, workshops, youth programming and special events. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos