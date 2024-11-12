Collaboraction's 28th Utopian Ball Raises 200k To Support New Home At Kimball Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Collaboraction Theatre Company brought people together to cultivate knowledge, empathy, dialogue, and action at its sold out 28th Utopian Ball gala benefit, Saturday, November 2 at Venue One in West Town.

Over 200 of Collaboraction’s lead supporters enjoyed an unforgettable evening filled with impactful conversations, new connections, and a united drive to uplift the world through art and social change.

Collaboraction's gala also raised more than $200,000 in support of the company's new home, a "House of Belonging," currently in development at the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park.

﻿Collaboraction’s new home will include a 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with a cafe/bar, ready to serve as a new community hub presenting live theater, spoken word, music, dance, films, workshops, youth programming and special events.

