Collaboraction To Mark 25 Years With MOONSET SUNRISE, A Live Performance and Party at Rockwell On The River

It took 24 years and surviving a pandemic, but Collaboraction, Chicago's theater for social change, announced today its 25th anniversary benefit party, Moonset Sunrise, a "full moon affair" designed to celebrate the company's 24 trips around the sun, to announce and raise funds for Collaboraction's 25th season, and to officially introduce the company's future vision as a hybrid live and digital company.

Join Collaboraction live and in-person on the night of the next full moon, Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 10 p.m., at Rockwell on the River, 3057 N. Rockwell, as the moon rises over the Chicago River and becomes the glorious backdrop for Collaboraction's 25-year revelry.

Rockwell on the River, 3057 N. Rockwell in Chicago's Avondale community, is the setting for Collaboraction's Moonset Sunrise on June 24.

Moonset Sunrise includes outdoor dining, beverages, dancing and live music, plus immersive, interactive moments of peace and love, nostalgic time travel back to seminal productions from Collaboraction's past, screenings of all-new digital premieres, rituals and revelations about the company's next 25 years, all with an incredible view of the rising moon.

"Moonset Sunrise will embody how Collaboraction uses theater to engage with Chicago's most critical social issues, celebrate how far the company has come and honor the people who have sustained us," said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley.

"We look forward to offering a glimpse at the larger Truth, Healing, and Reconciliation work that we have started to undertake this past year. We are excited to reunite around the campfire in person with our community to witness, interact with, and release parts of our past that hold us back, namely racism, systemic oppression, and violence, and to create communal space for new manifestations of joy, love and prosperity in our collective future."

Tickets to Moonset Sunrise are $150.

Or, attend Moonset Sunrise in-person for FREE by signing up for a CollaborActivist Membership at a $25/month or above level.

Or, attend Moonset Sunrise virtually for FREE via livestream by signing up for a CollaborActivist Membership at any level, starting at $1/month.

Go to collaboraction.org to purchase tickets and/or a membership, learn the latest updates about the evening's line-up, or to view the venue's social distancing policies.

The company's new CollaborActivist Membership Program offers graduated rewards for monthly donations ranging from $1 to $200 including discounted ticket, free, limited-edition merchandise, opportunities to connect with others in the community, and exclusive updates on Collaboraction's mission, work and impact.

Most importantly, monthly support at any level will support Collaboraction's digital workshops and live programs, pay artists equitably, and provide platforms for diverse artists who create transformative performances on critical social issues in Chicago and beyond.

For more information, visit collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call the Collaboraction box office, (312) 226-9633