Collaboraction Introduces 2025 Youth Ensemble: The Light

Collaboraction Theatre has announced the 2025 youth ensemble of The Light, its groundbreaking training program for Chicago teens. Designed to empower young BIPOC artists as performers and changemakers, The Light fosters creativity, leadership, and social impact through live performance.

This year’s ensemble includes: Anna, Carrington, Kristian, Lavontae, Lucy, Madina, Montiara, Riley, Story, Tre, and Zoe. Ranging in age from 14 to 18, these young performers come from Humboldt Park and surrounding neighborhoods and attend local public schools. Each member is currently developing original works in music, spoken word, dance, and poetry that reflect their lived experiences and advocate for positive social change.

The Light will perform at several major events this year, including:

Fresh Fest on Friday, July 11 at 12 PM at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand Ave.), where The Light makes its 2025 debut during the city’s premier youth performance showcase.

Kidzapalooza at Lollapalooza, July 31–August 3 in Grant Park (331 E. Randolph St.), where Collaboraction hosts its signature Theatre Tent experience, complete with bubble zones, circus performers, and three interactive shows daily for families.

Collaboraction’s 29th Utopian Ball, the company’s annual gala benefit, on Saturday, November 15 at 6 PM at Venue West (221 N. Paulina St.).

Now in its fourth year, The Light positions Chicago youth ages 13–18 as both artists and activists. Participants are selected not only for their artistic dedication to theater, dance, storytelling, and music, but also for their commitment to social justice causes such as racism, body positivity, mental health, climate change, and homelessness.

Training includes collaborative sessions with Collaboraction’s company members and teaching artists, led by Lead Teaching Artist Antonio Mendoza. The program also offers mentorship opportunities with industry professionals, including past visits from actress and playwright Regina Taylor and musician Nicholas Tremulis.

In accordance with Collaboraction’s pay equity policies, all ensemble members are paid for rehearsals, meetings, and performances.

Alumni of The Light continue to thrive in the arts and beyond. Highlights from past cohorts include:

Two full college scholarships awarded

Two alumni currently competing on America’s Got Talent

One starring in an Apple TV series

One releasing original music on Apple Music

One attending CLI Conservatory for elite dance training

Graduates also have the opportunity to continue their journey through The Luminaries, Collaboraction’s continuing education program for artists ages 18–23. This summer, alums Big Ceno, Earl Hester, and El Ray return as Luminaries, with mentorship from teaching artist Linda Sol.

Recent program surveys underscore the program’s effectiveness:

Participants’ understanding of social activism grew by 19%

Confidence in discussing social issues increased by 20%

Understanding of their story’s importance grew by 23%

Confidence in tying artistry to activism rose by 24%

Knowledge of how to translate social justice into art jumped by 37%

Additional benefits reported by participants include improved collaboration, leadership, self-confidence, intersectional awareness, and entrepreneurial thinking around careers in the arts.

The Light is supported by AV Chicago, Circet, and the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation.