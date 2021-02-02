Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collaboraction Hosts BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY

​Upcoming Sessions will be held every first Tuesday of the month through Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 at 6 pm.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Join Collaboraction's Artistic Director, Anthony Moseley and Executive Director, Dr. Marcus Robinson, for Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy and Creating a Path to Active Anti-racism.

The program's goal is to continue to provide space and fellowship for people looking to understand White Privilege, unlearn inherent White Supremacy, engage in meaningful dialogue around systems of oppression with others, and support each other in being actively anti-racist moving forward. As a group, we will explore critical elements of racism and White Supremacy, including history, modern-day events/issues, best practices for communications, and share our journeys

Everyone is welcome to join. This programming is ideal for ages 16+, or with guardian supervision for youth under age 16. Attendees do not have to attend every session, but are FREE to do so.

Questions: info@collaboraction.org

Learn more at https://www.collaboraction.org/becoming-unlearning-white-supremacy.


