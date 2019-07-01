CoB Presents Bach & Beethoven Experience

The Church of Beethoven, Oak Park will bring back perennial audience favorite, chamber group Bach and Beethoven Experience.

Directors of the Bach & Beethoven Experience, Thomas Alaan, Brandi Berry Benson, and Leighann Daihl Ragusa team up to present a program of duos and trios for countertenor voice, baroque violin, and traverso called "Vento, Corda e Canto."

This program will venture into different styles and centuries of music, from works by Hildegard von Bingen, Telemann, and Mozart to folk music staples like Barbry Ellen and Stingo. We promise a very varied experience!

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students / kids

WHAT: CoB, Oak Park presents Bach & Beethoven Experience

WHEN: Sunday, June 16th 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Open Door Theater 902 S. Ridgeland Ave. Oak Park

COST: $15 ADULTS, $10 STUDENTS

TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4279599

Social: https://www.facebook.com/events/2252544848170619/





